Paragon housing case against Khawaja brothers worst example of human disgrace: SC

The Frontier Post

July 21, 2020


ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) failed to prove the control of Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique on Paragon City.

In its written 87-pages judgment in Paragon City corruption case against Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique, the apex court stated that there were discrepancies between the reference and the investigation report.

The judgement stated that unfortunately 72 years have passed since Pakistan was formed and 47 years have passed since the constitution of Pakistan was made but even today the people are not getting their rights given in the constitution.

The top court stated that democratic values, respect, tolerance, transparency and principles of equality are ridiculed, while intolerance, nepotism, lying, bullying and self-promotion have become priorities.

The apex court remarked that corruption has completely entrenched in Pakistani society, while egoism and self-righteousness have taken root in society.

In its judgment, the SC remarked that the accountability laws in the country were used as tools to change the loyalties of politicians, and for “splintering” and “fracturing” political parties.

The Supreme Court, while questioning the NAB s intervention in Paragon City, said in its decision that it was not clear why the anti-graft watchdog had initiated proceedings in the case. The top court further asked if the Bureau received a complaint of non-delivery of plots or something came up in the investigation.

The judgment further added that the NAB’s methods didn’t serve national interests but caused “irretrievable harm to the country, nation and society in multiple ways”.

“The NAB Ordinance from its very inception became increasingly controversial, its image has come under cloud and there is a widespread perception of it being employed as a tool for oppression and victimization of political opponents by those in power,” the judgment read.
 
does this mean that the Khawaja brothers are going to go free?
 
As long as the higher judiciary of Pakistan is working independently I sleep in peace. Everything will fall in place if the judiciary stays this way and media stays independent.
 
Chakar The Great said:
As long as the higher judiciary of Pakistan is working independently I sleep in peace. Everything will fall in place if the judiciary stays this way and media stays independent.

High judiciary independent. Lolz

Yet another blow.

Comments about NAB are right. But what about justice. Legaly i will never document shit like this under my own name. NAB will resort to incomplete investigation so that everyone remain happy and they get bribes.

Who owns the paragon ? No one get any punishment.

@mods kindly correct the title.

As far i understand this decision ia on the bail and NAB is being bashed on arresting before conviction.

News articles and topic title are trying to portray that case is decided in favor of khwaja. Whereas this case only discuss the merit of arresting and bail process.
 
I advise NAB and NDMA to highlight pressure from the government as possible reason for their neglect.

NAB has not covered itself in glory just like ECP and other institutions currently trying to survive GoP.
 
Brass Knuckles said:
Every institution including supreme Court should be under governments control. Pakistan needs a very strong civilian government jaisay pp ki Sindh main ha chahay corrupt hi ho courts ko aysai baatain krnay ka akhtyar hi nhi hona chahiye


Nobody is interested in central Punjab fascism.
 
Brass Knuckles said:
Aap ko mulk ki behtari main kya dilchaspi media and courts ko Azad rkhna ha chahay mulk tabsh hojaye. Sirf bahut strong governments military ya civilian jo bhi ho mulk ko behtar bana skti ha.


Biryani aur Biraadri per chalne wali ryasat me adliya aur sahafat ek nihayat zarori ajza hain.
 
Brass Knuckles said:
To judge chai pani pa bntay hon ga. Agar sari society corrupt ha to yeh farishtay kahan sa import kiye hain? Strong government society ko bhi thek karay gi wrna 70 saal sa yeh drama chal rha ha


chalne diya jaye. apka fascist khuwaab pora nahi hosakta.

aap bhutto ke bhi itne hi zor se fan the jitne niazi ke
 
Brass Knuckles said:
Wo to us din hoga jab aik supreme Court judge and aik aam admi ka standard of living aik jaisa hoga


amaarat aur ghurbat Qurani nishani hai. khatam nahi hosakti.

ap ye keh sakti hai judicial reforms jadeed taqazon per utarne chaiye. wo apka haq hai. jo haq hai wo lo awein nahaq shauq to me khud ko karne nahi deta apko kese karne den
 
El Sidd said:
Biryani aur Biraadri per chalne wali ryasat

Beta دیر آۓ پر درست آۓ after resisting since long finally you accepted the vote in this country could easily be sold for a 'plate of Biryani' now also include the 'Qeemay Wala Naan' in menu. Don't forget your beloved lohar leader 'Siri/Paya/Haleem' monster مسٹر کھاؤ is the pioneer of this culture.
Well done ... :enjoy:
 
khail007 said:
Beta دیر آۓ پر درست آۓ after resisting since long finally you accepted the vote in this country could easily be sold for a 'plate of Biryani' now also include the 'Qeemay Wala Naan' in menu. Don't forget your beloved lohar leader 'Siri/Paya/Haleem' monster مسٹر کھاؤ is the pioneer of this culture.
Well done ... :enjoy:


bhook to kufr kara leti hai isliye me sakhat alfaaz se gurez karta hon.
 

