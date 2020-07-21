Paragon housing case against Khawaja brothers worst example of human disgrace: SC



July 21, 2020ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) failed to prove the control of Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique on Paragon City.In its written 87-pages judgment in Paragon City corruption case against Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique, the apex court stated that there were discrepancies between the reference and the investigation report.The judgement stated that unfortunately 72 years have passed since Pakistan was formed and 47 years have passed since the constitution of Pakistan was made but even today the people are not getting their rights given in the constitution.The top court stated that democratic values, respect, tolerance, transparency and principles of equality are ridiculed, while intolerance, nepotism, lying, bullying and self-promotion have become priorities.The apex court remarked that corruption has completely entrenched in Pakistani society, while egoism and self-righteousness have taken root in society.In its judgment, the SC remarked that the accountability laws in the country were used as tools to change the loyalties of politicians, and for “splintering” and “fracturing” political parties.The Supreme Court, while questioning the NAB s intervention in Paragon City, said in its decision that it was not clear why the anti-graft watchdog had initiated proceedings in the case. The top court further asked if the Bureau received a complaint of non-delivery of plots or something came up in the investigation.The judgment further added that the NAB’s methods didn’t serve national interests but caused “irretrievable harm to the country, nation and society in multiple ways”.“The NAB Ordinance from its very inception became increasingly controversial, its image has come under cloud and there is a widespread perception of it being employed as a tool for oppression and victimization of political opponents by those in power,” the judgment read.