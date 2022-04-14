What's new

Palestinians want close Turkey-Israel relations!!!

Çavuşoğlu, Akar due in Israel

Another country that Turkey is in talks about normalizing the relations is Israel. “There are important developments in regards to the ties with Israel. We will pay a visit to Israel. Palestine also welcomes the improvement of our ties with Israel,” Çavuşoğlu told AKP MPs.

Palestinians believe the improvement of ties between Ankara and Tel Aviv will be in their interest and contribute to the settlement of the Arab-Israeli conflict, he reportedly added.

Erdoğan had earlier announced that Çavuşoğlu would be accompanied by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez on his visit to Israel, but it has been revealed that the top diplomat will be visiting the country with Defense Minister Hulusi Akar instead until the end of April.

Turkey and Israel had lowered the level of their mutual diplomatic presence to the level of chargé d’affaires following the killing of scores of Palestinian civilians by the latter’s security forces in early 2018 during a protest against the United States’ decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv. The first important move toward the accomplishment of the normalization was Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit to Ankara in March.

Erdoğan is planning to reciprocate Herzog’s visit in line with the results of Çavuşoğlu-Akar trip to Israel.

Turkey’s normalization with rivals gains momentum: FM - Türkiye News

Turkey’s attempts to normalize ties with foes will gain momentum through important visits and meetings with Israel, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, the Turkish Foreign Minister has reportedly told ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) lawmakers.
Now that's very interesting! I don't think Palestinians agreed with him.
I wonder which Palestinians is he talking about?!
 
1649936845248.png
 
Turks have no obligation to even send aid to any arabs after they backstabbed them in WW1. The reason I never criticized Turkey for having relationship with isreal.

Turks should enjoy the show "jews screwing arabs without lubes" with popcorn...
 
Turkey determined to stand up for Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque: Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday reiterated Turkey's determination to defend the rights of Palestinians as the people face oppression by...
:rofl::rofl:

This is the best:

"It is clear that the way to effectively defend the Palestinian cause is to have a reasonable, logical, consistent and balanced relationship with Israel," he underlined.

:rofl::rofl::rofl:
 
Abu Shaleh Rumi said:
Turks have no obligation to even send aid to any arabs after they backstabbed them in WW1. The reason I never criticized Turkey for having relationship with isreal.

Turks should enjoy the show "jews screwing arabs without lubes" with popcorn..

Turks should enjoy the show "jews screwing arabs without lubes" with popcorn..
What a shame these words are spitting
 
عقاب said:
What a shame these words are spitting
He is right, Arab elite of the time trusted brits more then their brothers in faith. Who was right we see it today but that milk is spilled long time ago, now focus should be on salvaging and elevating trust and relationships.
 
Man! The title is a complete joke.

And this guy calls himself Foreign minister!
 
Abu Shaleh Rumi said:
Turks have no obligation to even send aid to any arabs after they backstabbed them in WW1. The reason I never criticized Turkey for having relationship with isreal.

Turks should enjoy the show "jews screwing arabs without lubes" with popcorn...

Turks should enjoy the show "jews screwing arabs without lubes" with popcorn...
I have never criticized Turkey for having relations with Isreal but your logic is flawed. Arabs didn't revolt against the Ottoman Empire just because they felt like it. If you are going to justify Ottoman Empire's imperialism then please also refrain from criticizing the British for their imperialism against us.
 
The Arabs should open a new long term guerilla front against Israel from Lebanon. America is weak now after its defeat in Afghanistan. Russia has already advanced in Europe against Ukraine. Iran and Russia will support offensive against Israel. It can be brought down slowly and patiently.
 

