Palestinians have suffered 4000x 9/11s by Israel since the start of conflict

Palestinians have been depopulated with 4000 WTC 9/11 attacks by Israel since ww2 approx.

4000 9/11s suffered by Palestine.

When Israel has only 10 in this one incident. That is 3990 thousand 9/11s LESS than Palestine.

Anglosaxons are suck fucks. I'm telling you. (As if massacring native children and burying them behind Christian churches wasn't enough).

10 Israel 911s.

4000 Palestine 911s (400x more than Israel)
 
