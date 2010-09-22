Pakistan's top ten Enemies.

Kompromat
hello all.
I have thought about this issue for a while & came up with a list of top ten Enemies that we have and we need to wage a war on them if we are to stand up as a great Nation.
Top 10 Enemies of Pakistan:
1: Feudalism
2: Illiteracy
3: Sectarianism
4: Cast system
5: Tribalism
6: Religious & social intolerance , bigotry & Prejudice
7: Social imbalance
8: Materialistic classification
9: Non urbanization
10: Ignorance of our human & cultural Potential
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Many of you would be thinking why i have not added , poverty , bad governance , corruption , bad economy but in my opinion all of these problems arise out of that top ten list as a consequence .
If We deal with those 10 issues and find solutions ,we will alleviate all major issues that we face. We would become a nation which would produce great leaders and politicians , technocrats , professionals and every other aspect we need to progress and stand up as a great nation.
share your thoughts please.
Regards:
