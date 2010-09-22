What's new

Pakistan's top ten Enemies.

hello all.

I have thought about this issue for a while & came up with a list of top ten Enemies that we have and we need to wage a war on them if we are to stand up as a great Nation.


Top 10 Enemies of Pakistan:

1: Feudalism

2: Illiteracy

3: Sectarianism

4: Cast system

5: Tribalism

6: Religious & social intolerance , bigotry & Prejudice

7: Social imbalance

8: Materialistic classification

9: Non urbanization

10: Ignorance of our human & cultural Potential

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Many of you would be thinking why i have not added , poverty , bad governance , corruption , bad economy but in my opinion all of these problems arise out of that top ten list as a consequence .

If We deal with those 10 issues and find solutions ,we will alleviate all major issues that we face. We would become a nation which would produce great leaders and politicians , technocrats , professionals and every other aspect we need to progress and stand up as a great nation.

share your thoughts please.

First of all. Good thread.

most of these problems are related to each other. If we start work of few others will start diminishing automatically. And thats why when we'll start working on these problems others will resist.

I believe to remove Feudalism you have to work on illiteracy. Education will fight feudalism. Thats why Feudalism will never want education.
 
nice summery sir.....though I believe every single point is sort of interconnected....imho point no 6) and point number 9) are the roots .....any institution ( govt /mil etc) in pakistan strong enough to carry out those two would have succeeded in solving all 10 problems .....the rest would all gradually fall into place........
 
mjnaushad said:
First of all. Good thread.

most of these problems are related to each other. If we start work of few others will start diminishing automatically. And thats why when we'll start working on these problems others will resist.

I believe to remove Feudalism you have to work on illiteracy. Education will fight feudalism. Thats why Feudalism will never want education.
That is why we need to deal with all of them as they are linked as HIV & AIDS and are eating up our country.

We the Pakistani youth MUST say NO to this trend and get rid of it through any way possible even of it takes up our blood its still worth it.

Tell me if i am wrong.
 
The top enemy is just one and one only... Our Very Own Self.

Very good thread.

Now lets start on the practical solutions applicable to our culture and environment.

The very first thing we need to work on is our Thinking and Keep it in check. It all starts by making up one's mind.

Seek guidance from the Supreme Guide sent from the heavens... The Holy Qur'an and the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (s.a.w.), and then lives of the Sahaba (r.a.a.) how they followed the teachings of their Teacher (s.a.w.)

Just like someone said above that all the 10 enemies listed are inter-related, work on the basics and all else will fall into place.

We talk about revolution in the country since long. However, what we need is a Revolution of the Self. Charity begins at home and so must the Revolution. We all NEED to bring a Revolution in our own minds and lives. Once we are successful in that, we won't need to talk about bringing a revolution in the country.

May ALLAH Guide us and have mercy on us. Ameen
 
I agree with Survivor...

We should think deeply about our problems... and seek guidance from the book of Allah and the teachings of our master Muhammad saw...

We should say no to Mr 110 percents and Bushrafs...
 
Black Blood... I could give you a link but dont think it will be allowed to be posted on this forum... maybe a private message would allow a link...

There are solutions... and soon they will be implemented too... Change is in the air... trust me...

inshaAllah
 
Muhammad-Bin-Qasim said:
Black Blood... I could give you a link but dont think it will be allowed to be posted on this forum... maybe a private message would allow a link...

There are solutions... and soon they will be implemented too... Change is in the air... trust me...

inshaAllah
PM me please-quick
 
Very nice thread. Almost all the points mentioned by you are applicable to India also. In case of India, enemy no 1 is illiteracy followed by caste system & Religious & social intolerance, bigotry & Prejudice. Let us prioritize the issues and try to address it systematically. My personal point of view is that with proper education we can get rid of most of these. Education here is the key point.
 
me three :)

P.S i thought it would be a list of countries
 
Black Blood said:
Any solutions?
If there is no solution for it after trying all the medication, I think we need to be left to suffer for a long time, maybe centuries, perhaps this suffering make us think deeply to bring changes in ourselves and socieites. Things will change and evolve over time.
 
Ganguly said:
Very nice thread. Almost all the points mentioned by you are applicable to India also. In case of India, enemy no 1 is illiteracy followed by caste system & Religious & social intolerance, bigotry & Prejudice. Let us prioritize the issues and try to address it systematically. My personal point of view is that with proper education we can get rid of most of these. Education here is the key point.
My Grandfather was an academic from 1943 to early 1980's and he had a lot of people in is network including ministers at times and stuff like that.

once he called me years ago , i was 13-14 years old and he told me something that he said that i would never forget.

It was about the mentality of our politicians.

We have a university in Pakistan which is one of the largest in Asia & one of its campuses was supposed to be built in our area which was an undeveloped one.

My grand father spoken to one of the ministers at that time and urged him to get this process through and make it happen but he was shocked what the minister replied.

He replied "If these people (Pakistanis) got educated then you tell me sir who is going to prepare my Huqqa ?"

He himself was a Cambridge university graduate , it depressed my Grandfather so much that he never forgot it and he took up the role of education people as much as he could and he ended up serving for 46 years as an academic. He helped 100s of young folks get educated and join army that they could become Independent at least and bring new ideas. He advised me to keep it mind and get better education and educate others which i am doing:D
 
