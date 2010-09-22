Pakistan's top ten Enemies.

The top enemy is just one and one only... Our Very Own Self.



Very good thread.



Now lets start on the practical solutions applicable to our culture and environment.



The very first thing we need to work on is our Thinking and Keep it in check. It all starts by making up one's mind.



Seek guidance from the Supreme Guide sent from the heavens... The Holy Qur'an and the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (s.a.w.), and then lives of the Sahaba (r.a.a.) how they followed the teachings of their Teacher (s.a.w.)



Just like someone said above that all the 10 enemies listed are inter-related, work on the basics and all else will fall into place.



We talk about revolution in the country since long. However, what we need is a Revolution of the Self. Charity begins at home and so must the Revolution. We all NEED to bring a Revolution in our own minds and lives. Once we are successful in that, we won't need to talk about bringing a revolution in the country.



May ALLAH Guide us and have mercy on us. Ameen