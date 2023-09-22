Pakistan’s Resilience Against Terrorism: Examining India‘s Role in Terrorism

Signalian
Exploring Pakistan's unwavering fight against terrorism, this piece underscores the global significance of August 21's International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism. Amidst Pakistan's sacrifices, the article exposes India's state-sponsored terrorism, highlighting the need for united global action against such acts.
On August 21, 2018, the United Nations commemorated the first-ever International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to Victims of Terrorism. Every year, the world observes this day to honor the lives lost to this global menace. This day is a reminder of the collective responsibility to stand against terrorism in all its forms. One nation that stands out for its resolute fight against terrorism is Pakistan. This country has borne the brunt of terrorism's destructive force while demonstrating unparalleled resilience and commitment to its eradication.
The world witnessed a seismic shift in the fight against terrorism after the devastating attacks of September 11, 2001. Pakistan, a key ally in this struggle, embarked on a relentless campaign to eliminate this threat from its soil. The brave security forces and the people of Pakistan united in their commitment, demonstrating unwavering courage to ensure the safety of their nation and the global community.
The APS assault, frequently called Pakistan's equivalent of 9/11, is a grim testament to the sheer brutality of terrorism. The horrific incident in Peshawar in 2014 claimed the lives of innocent children, leaving an indelible scar on the nation's conscience.
This article sheds light on India's alarming involvement in promoting terrorism within Pakistan's borders. The Indian agencies' support of banned militant groups like Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) reveals a troubling agenda that seeks to destabilize Pakistan. The scale of India's state-sponsored terrorism has inflicted pain and suffering on innocent lives, emphasizing the need for global recognition and accountability.
The Indian agencies' support of banned militant groups like Balochistan Liberation Army and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan reveals a troubling agenda that seeks to destabilize Pakistan. The scale of India's state-sponsored terrorism has inflicted pain and suffering on innocent lives, emphasizing the need for global recognition and accountability.
After 9/11, India capitalized on a conducive strategic environment to engage in disruption and subversion within Pakistan, resulting in unprecedented acts of violence through state-sponsored terrorism emanating from New Delhi. These attacks have inflicted staggering economic losses amounting to approximately USD 102.5 billion while also causing significant harm to its cultural and religious identity.1 In 2022, Pakistan witnessed the second-largest surge in terrorism-related fatalities globally. As highlighted in a recent report, the death toll escalated considerably to 643, marking a substantial 120 percent increase from the previous year's count of 292 fatalities.
This year also marked a significant shift, as Pakistan surpassed Afghanistan in both terrorist attacks and casualties in the South Asian region. Afghanistan has maintained this position since 2017. These findings were part of the annual Global Terrorism Index (GTI) released by the Australia-based Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP).2 According to the 'South Asia Terrorism Portal', Pakistan encountered 319 terrorism-related incidents in 2020 and 169 associated deaths of civilians. This data represents a decline from nearly 4,000 incidents in 2013, with over 2,700 civilian casualties. In this regard, the National Action Plan (NAP) helped eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country. While the number of terrorism-related incidents remained relatively consistent, with 206 instances in 2021 and 298 in 2022, there was a discernible increase in deadliness, leading to an average of 2.2 fatalities per assault.3 Through military operations, Pakistan Armed Forces persisted in dismantling and eradicating dormant terrorist cells. Among these efforts, the Army remained the primary focus of attacks, accounting for 55 percent of all terrorism-related fatalities, primarily targeting military personnel. Terrorism remains mainly concentrated along Pakistan's border with Afghanistan, with 63 percent of attacks occurring. Overall, casualties in this area amounted to 74 percent of Pakistan's total terrorism deaths in 2022.4 An estimated 80,000 men, women, and children died–at times 100 in a single day. However, nothing had prepared the nation for the brutality unleashed in Army Public School, Peshawar, on December 16, 2014.
A 700-member strong militia, working under ten personnel of India's prime intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing, had been raised to target CPEC projects.
India's Role in Promoting Terrorism in Pakistan
India has established multiple camps within Afghanistan, serving as operational bases for various internationally banned militant groups. These groups use these camps to orchestrate acts of terrorism on Pakistan’s soil to destabilize the nation. Concrete evidence highlights that the Indian embassies and consulate along Pakistan's borders have evolved into centers for sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan.
Historically, Indian intelligence agencies have overseen 87 terrorist camps targeting Pakistan. Among these, 66 centers were in Afghanistan, while the remaining 21 were in India. India extends financial and material assistance to diverse terrorist organizations, including United Nations-designated groups such as Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, BLA, and TTP. The direct sponsorship of terrorists within Pakistan by the Indian state has resulted in the tragic loss of innocent Pakistani lives. These actions are directed by a special terror financing cell that works directly under Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The cell has so far distributed Rs. 22 billion among the terrorist groups. India is attempting to build a consortium of terrorist groups, including TTP and Baloch militant organizations such as BLA, Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), and Baloch Republican Army (BRA).5
India tries to sabotage Pakistan's peace process and support separatist elements that target infrastructure projects such as China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan. A 700-member strong militia, working under ten personnel of India's prime intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), had been raised to target CPEC projects.
As a part of their efforts to establish a network of terrorism, an Indian intelligence officer named Colonel Rajesh, stationed at the Indian Embassy in Afghanistan, held four meetings with commanders of these terrorist groups. These meetings aimed to coordinate and intensify their operations in Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar during November and December of 2020. In previous instances, Indian intelligence agencies also attempted to establish a group called 'Daesh-e-Pakistan'.6 In pursuit of this, 30 Indian militants associated with Daesh were transferred from India to various camps situated along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border by two operatives of the Indian intelligence agency. Furthermore, India paid USD 820,000 to the leadership of the TTP through their collaborators. India also paid USD 60 million to raise militia to sabotage CPEC. Similar payments were made to sub-nationalists in Balochistan to cause unrest in Pakistan.7
From independence until 1992, India supported all Afghan governments and worked extensively with Kabul to exploit and fuel Pashtun nationalism inside Pakistan. In the last few years, India has again started supporting, sponsoring and fueling Pashtun nationalism in Pakistan in the shape of Pashtun Tahafuz Movment (PTM).8
Dr. Junaid Ahmad and Ibnul Hasan Rizvi, in their book titled, From Ganga to Pulwama: India's Deceptive Operations,'shed light on India's support for sub-nationalist terrorist groups within Pakistan. The authors emphasize that a significant correlation exists between PTM, India's RAW, and Afghanistan's intelligence agency, the National Directorate of Security (NDS). Similarly, indications suggest the presence of operational and financial ties between RAW and organizations such as BLA and Baloch Raaji Ajoi Sangar (BRAS).
India has also been using the Iranian land to operate a network of insurgency and terrorism in Balochistan. Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian Navy commander involved in subversive activities inside Pakistan, was arrested on March 3, 2016, during an anti-intelligence operation by Pakistani intelligence agencies, tracing the messaging network and landed sources in Balochistan. Kulbhushan Jhadav further revealed the intricate funding network established by RAW to support insurgent factions in Balochistan. He disclosed that funds were channeled into the Baloch movement through different avenues, utilizing various contacts and methods. RAW operatives were involved in actions that were both anti-national and criminal. Their focus was primarily centered on locations such as Gwadar, Pasni, and Jewani, including several other installations along the coast in Balochistan, causing harm to various regional facilities.9
The Pulwama attack, which started the entire Balakot crisis, was a false flag operation carried out by the BJP government to gain support ahead of the upcoming election by inciting anti-Pakistan sentiment and portraying itself as being "tough" on Pakistan.
India’s False Flag Operations
In their book titled, From Ganga to Pulwama: India's Manipulative Operations, Dr. Junaid Ahmad and Ibnul Hasan Rizvi extensively documented eight primary instances of false flag operations orchestrated by India to tarnish Pakistan's reputation. These events include the hijacking of the Indian Airlines Fokker 27 (named Ganga) in January 1971, the Indian Parliament attack in December 2001, the train arson incident in Godhra leading to the Gujarat carnage in 2002, the arson on the Samjhota Express in February 2007, the Mumbai attacks in November 2008, the Pathankot incident in January 2016, the Uri attack in September 2016, and the Pulwama bomb blast in February 2019.10
The Pulwama attack, which started the entire Balakot crisis, was a false flag operation carried out by the BJP government to gain support ahead of the upcoming election by inciting anti-Pakistan sentiment and portraying itself as being "tough" on Pakistan. This was later confirmed by revelations made during the police investigations of Arnab Goswami11 in January 2021, who is a fiery Indian TV journalist and ardent BJP supporter. The Balakot airstrike and its significance for Prime Minister Modi in the impending elections were mentioned in Goswami's WhatsApp chats, which the police had recovered. These revelations cast doubt on the official Indian narrative surrounding the Pulwama attack and the Balakot incident.
EU DisinfoLab’s Report
The report's publication by the EU DisinfoLab substantiates Pakistan's position in front of the international community regarding India's use of false propaganda against Pakistan, equating it with sponsoring terrorism. The report, Indian Chronicles unveiled on December 9, 2020, highlighted the operation's objectives led by the Srivastava Group.12 This operation aimed to foster favorable sentiments towards India while fostering negative perceptions about Pakistan [and China] globally. The overarching goal was to enhance India's international influence and reputation, gaining support from the EU and UN entities. The operation involved an extensive network of UN-accredited NGOs that collaborated to advance Indian interests and consistently criticize Pakistan. These UN-accredited NGOs collaborated closely with non-accredited think tanks and NGOs based in Brussels and Geneva. Among these entities were the European Organization for Pakistani Minorities (EOPM), the Balochistan House, and the South Asia Democratic Forum (SADF), which the Srivastava group discreetly established. In Geneva, these think tanks and NGOs played pivotal roles in lobbying efforts, organizing protests, and participating in press conferences and UN side events. They were frequently given platforms at the UN to represent the accredited organizations' viewpoints.
India's State-sponsored Terrorism in IIOJK
Innocent Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) are also victims of Indian state terrorism. Indian troops kill several innocent Kashmiris in fake encounters and so-called cordon-and-search operations. Stoke White Investigations (SWI) released two reports on IIOJK titled "India's War Crimes in Kashmir Violence, Dissent and War on Terror"13 and "India, Silencing Journalists and Human Rights in Kashmir"14, which focuses on systemic nature of war crimes and human rights violations conducted by Indian authorities against Kashmiris, including extrajudicial killings, torture, pellet gun violence, enforced disappearances, rape, arrest and detainment of minors. SWI has documented over 2000 testimonies of war crimes and violence conducted by India in IIOJK over one year (2020-21), which include 450 cases of torture, 1500 cases of pellet gun victims, 100 cases of enforced disappearances, and 30 cases of sexual violence.
Since August 5, 2019, Indian occupation authorities have issued domiciles to over 4.2 million Hindus as part of a concerted effort to modify the demographics of IIOJK.
As per the most recent report issued by the research section of Kashmir Media Service on July 5, 2022, there have been tragic developments in IIOJK. This includes the martyrdom of 140 Kashmiris, including five young boys, between January 1, 2022, and the first week of July 2022. The report discloses that 19 young boys were victims of staged confrontations. At the same time, 854 individuals were apprehended during the preceding six months in IIOJK—Indian troops engaged in cordon and search operations that destroyed over 34 residences and structures through chemical substances.15
In a report titled, Increase in Unlawful Killings in Jammu & Kashmir Highlights Government's Failure to Protect its Minorities, published on June 10, 2022, Amnesty International emphasized the persistent challenges faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The report underscored those state and non-state actors have been responsible for severe human rights violations and abuses spanning decades. The period from August 2019 to November 2021 witnessed the loss of 87 civilians due to armed groups in IIOJK. The report further noted that since 2019, the Indian authorities have imposed collective punitive measures against the Kashmiri population under the pretext of counterterrorism efforts;16 however, the recent instances of targeted civilians raise significant concerns about the government's actions. This includes the harsh suppression of peaceful protests within the valley, even against Kashmiri pandits, marked by baton charges and tear gas shells. The crackdown extends to politicians, journalists, human rights activists, and even the closure of the state human rights commission. These actions have effectively stifled independent voices, leaving the people of Kashmir without proper avenues for redress.17
In its recent 2022 report, the U.S. Human Rights Watch (HRW) exposed India's true face to the global community by shedding light on the repressive laws enforced in IIOJK. The report expressed deep concerns about the excessive use of force and instances of torture during cordon and search operations in IIOJK, leading to the tragic loss of civilian lives.18 19
During her visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Omer Ilhan, a member of President Joe Biden's Democratic Party, remarked, "The United States Foreign Affairs Committee has previously convened hearings to investigate reports of human rights violations in IIOJK and has deliberated on the anti-Muslim rhetoric of the Modi administration and its consequences. The expressions of condemnation and concern from human rights advocates and the issue of Kashmir will be integral to upcoming hearings in the USA."20
India has been actively attempting to alter the demographic composition of the occupied region in apparent defiance of pertinent United Nations Security Council resolutions, international law, and the 4th Geneva Convention. Since August 5, 2019, Indian occupation authorities have issued domiciles to over 4.2 million Hindus as part of a concerted effort to modify the demographics of IIOJK.21
In its World Report for 2022, Human Rights Watch (HRW) documented that claims of torture and extrajudicial killings remained prevalent. The National Human Rights Commission reported 143 deaths in police custody and 104 alleged extrajudicial killings in IIOJK during the initial nine months of 2021.22
State-sponsored Terrorism Against Religious Minorities in India
BJP-led government enacted the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and approved a National Population Register (NPR) as a first step towards a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC). Furthermore, CAA effectively makes religion a criterion for acquiring Indian citizenship–excluding Muslims.23 The Indian Home Minister explicitly called the immigrants "termites."
CAA triggered nationwide protests, which were met with violent responses from police and government-affiliated groups. Within the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of the BJP pledged "retaliation" against the protestors and expressed that they should be met with "bullets, not biryani" (a type of rice dish).24
As the world reflects on the sacrifices made by Pakistan and other nations in the fight against terrorism, it is evident that this battle transcends borders. The International Day of Remembrance is a poignant reminder that terrorism respects no boundaries and necessitates a united global response.
During COVID-19, Muslims in India were blamed for the spread of the virus. Divisive debates on television and Islamophobic social media trends fueled the fire. Dozens of fake videos of Muslims flouting social distancing rules and spitting on people were viral, thus, increasing anti-Muslim sentiments in the already saffronized Indian society. In the aftermath, numerous episodes of violence unfolded. In Delhi, a Muslim man was subjected to assault by a mob, while vendors faced denial of access to certain areas. Instances were reported where individuals refused to purchase from Muslims, and hospitals even segregated Coronavirus patients based on their religious affiliation.25
The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom recommended that the U.S. State Department designate India as a "country of particular concern for engaging in and tolerating systematic and egregious religious freedom violations." Moreover, it also recommended imposing sanctions on Indian government officials responsible for severe violations of religious freedom by freezing those individuals' assets and barring their entry into the U.S.26
Furthermore, the Religious Liberty Commission published a report titled, Hate and Targeted Violence Against Christians in India. It states, “Targeted violence and hate crimes against the Christian community in India continued unabated in 2018.”27
Modi's dreadful actions have vindicated the Two-nation Theory that was the driving force behind Jinnah's struggle for freedom. The religious prejudice and Hindus' hatred for Muslims/Islamophobia that led to the partition of the subcontinent is now sowing the seeds of another partition. While that was a partition of India's soil, this has become a partition of India's soul.
As the world reflects on the sacrifices made by Pakistan and other nations in the fight against terrorism, it is evident that this battle transcends borders. The International Day of Remembrance is a poignant reminder that terrorism respects no boundaries and necessitates a united global response. It underscores the importance of sustained collaboration between nations, intelligence sharing, and diplomatic efforts to eradicate terrorism's roots.
Pakistan's journey against terrorism highlights its unwavering commitment to peace and stability. The APS attack's tragic legacy resonates as a reminder of the collective responsibility to counter this grave threat. In the spirit of the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, the world must reaffirm its commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms. Through collective action, nations can pave the way for a safer and more secure global future where the scourge of terrorism no longer mars innocent lives.
The author is a member of the staff.
Email: murtazamir88@gmail.com
The author is a member of the staff.
Email: murtazamir88@gmail.com
