Pakistan’s problems are of its own making​

By promoting a plethora of legal cases against Imran Khan and other PTI leaders, the government is clogging its administrative machinery and doing a great disservice to its people.



Talat Masood Click to expand...

Pakistan’s problems are of its own making Privileged are those countries who have leaders with vision and foresight, who care for the well-being of their people and above all do not fritter away their energies on petty squabbles. Apart from our founding fathers, Pakistan has largely remained devoid of this blessing. The reality of our...

Privileged are those countries who have leaders with vision and foresight, who care for the well-being of their people and above all do not fritter away their energies on petty squabbles. Apart from our founding fathers, Pakistan has largely remained devoid of this blessing. The reality of our country has been continuous decline.The regression of leadership in Pakistan is not confined to political leadership alone but has spread into every institution compounding the crisis. Only a small percentage, Pakistan’s elite, remains immune to the fallout of the repeated crises of leadership.A saner leadership, committed to principles and adhering to the basics of constitutional governance, would have in consultation with coalition partners and opposition decided on an election date. In Pakistan however, as history reminds us, everything gets so complicated by design or default that problems keep multiplying. If the present coalition government is under the false impression that by delaying elections it will improve its prospects, there is a greater likelihood of this getting worse.As is apparent, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), despite a staff-level agreement on the seventh and eighth reviews for its Extended Fund Facility, is hesitant in finalizing the deal because it is not sure that commitments made by the present government will be honored by the next administration. It is not surprising that Pakistan’s traditional allies, Saudi Arabia and UAE too await the IMF’s nod. China too, understandably has its genuine reservations in extending assistance in this uncertain financial environment. The chaotic events of the last several weeks must have further undermined their confidence. It was a sad reflection of the desperation and anguish of the masses.The challenge now is how to calm the situation so that the government and other institutions start functioning normally. Announcing a firm date of national and provincial elections by the election commission should be the priority. The Supreme Court has already given its ruling, reinforcing the constitutional mandate.It is still not clear if the present leadership in power has its pulse on the anguish and expectations of the people. Moreover, it would be its great folly to keep delaying elections to hang on to power.Leaders are expected to comprehend the reality and promote policies to move the country forward, not get it mired in endless crises. There are several serious challenges facing the country that are not getting the attention they deserve due to its preoccupation with survival and political wrangling. The country’s paramount national interest is to achieve economic viability and ensure external and internal security. For this it needs internal and external peace.Moreover, Pakistan’s leadership fails to realize that for India’s Prime Minister Modi and current government, the present anarchic situation is ideal to take measures to fully integrate Kashmir in the union. The world looks the other way while Muslims are treated like second-class citizens. The chaos and infighting are also preventing Pakistan from fully exploiting the benefits of enhancing trade and commerce on the Western front with Afghanistan and beyond to the Central Asian States.Pakistan, to gain the goodwill of other countries must put its house in order. These are the basic prerequisites of nation states we have lost sight of. More importantly, Pakistan cannot resolve its main challenges, without an effective government that has the support of its people. The presently weak government and the extreme polarization among political parties, if allowed to continue, will never lead to the betterment of the people of Pakistan.By promoting a plethora of legal cases against Imran Khan and other PTI leaders, the government is clogging its administrative machinery and doing a great disservice to its people. It is doubtful if the leadership has done any assessment of the fallout of its policies. In these circumstances, the role of the army and other state institutions is critical. Apart from staying within the bounds of the constitution, they should support all efforts to stabilize the politics, so law and order improves.Disclaimer: Views expressed by writers in this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect Arab News' point-of-view