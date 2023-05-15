What's new

Pakistan’s problems are of its own making

Pakistan’s problems are of its own making​


Privileged are those countries who have leaders with vision and foresight, who care for the well-being of their people and above all do not fritter away their energies on petty squabbles. Apart from our founding fathers, Pakistan has largely remained devoid of this blessing. The reality of our country has been continuous decline.

The regression of leadership in Pakistan is not confined to political leadership alone but has spread into every institution compounding the crisis. Only a small percentage, Pakistan’s elite, remains immune to the fallout of the repeated crises of leadership.

A saner leadership, committed to principles and adhering to the basics of constitutional governance, would have in consultation with coalition partners and opposition decided on an election date. In Pakistan however, as history reminds us, everything gets so complicated by design or default that problems keep multiplying. If the present coalition government is under the false impression that by delaying elections it will improve its prospects, there is a greater likelihood of this getting worse.

As is apparent, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), despite a staff-level agreement on the seventh and eighth reviews for its Extended Fund Facility, is hesitant in finalizing the deal because it is not sure that commitments made by the present government will be honored by the next administration. It is not surprising that Pakistan’s traditional allies, Saudi Arabia and UAE too await the IMF’s nod. China too, understandably has its genuine reservations in extending assistance in this uncertain financial environment. The chaotic events of the last several weeks must have further undermined their confidence. It was a sad reflection of the desperation and anguish of the masses.

The challenge now is how to calm the situation so that the government and other institutions start functioning normally. Announcing a firm date of national and provincial elections by the election commission should be the priority. The Supreme Court has already given its ruling, reinforcing the constitutional mandate.

By promoting a plethora of legal cases against Imran Khan and other PTI leaders, the government is clogging its administrative machinery and doing a great disservice to its people.

Talat Masood

Talat Masood
It is still not clear if the present leadership in power has its pulse on the anguish and expectations of the people. Moreover, it would be its great folly to keep delaying elections to hang on to power.

Leaders are expected to comprehend the reality and promote policies to move the country forward, not get it mired in endless crises. There are several serious challenges facing the country that are not getting the attention they deserve due to its preoccupation with survival and political wrangling. The country’s paramount national interest is to achieve economic viability and ensure external and internal security. For this it needs internal and external peace.

Moreover, Pakistan’s leadership fails to realize that for India’s Prime Minister Modi and current government, the present anarchic situation is ideal to take measures to fully integrate Kashmir in the union. The world looks the other way while Muslims are treated like second-class citizens. The chaos and infighting are also preventing Pakistan from fully exploiting the benefits of enhancing trade and commerce on the Western front with Afghanistan and beyond to the Central Asian States.

Pakistan, to gain the goodwill of other countries must put its house in order. These are the basic prerequisites of nation states we have lost sight of. More importantly, Pakistan cannot resolve its main challenges, without an effective government that has the support of its people. The presently weak government and the extreme polarization among political parties, if allowed to continue, will never lead to the betterment of the people of Pakistan.

By promoting a plethora of legal cases against Imran Khan and other PTI leaders, the government is clogging its administrative machinery and doing a great disservice to its people. It is doubtful if the leadership has done any assessment of the fallout of its policies. In these circumstances, the role of the army and other state institutions is critical. Apart from staying within the bounds of the constitution, they should support all efforts to stabilize the politics, so law and order improves.

- Talat Masood is a retired Lieutenant General from Pakistan Army and an eminent scholar on national security and political issues.

Disclaimer: Views expressed by writers in this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect Arab News' point-of-view

Pakistan's problems are of its own making

Privileged are those countries who have leaders with vision and foresight, who care for the well-being of their people and above all do not fritter away their energies on petty squabbles. Apart from our founding fathers, Pakistan has largely remained devoid of this blessing. The reality of our...
Unless we as a nation don't change our self and follow one leadership we will remain same awareness and observation doesn't exist in pak but in animals some how do
 
I once asked my dear old British friend to come back and take over the subcontinent - According to my father who passed away a few years ago, the British raj was much better in every aspect compared to what we have done.

He basically laughed at me and said "You guys are hopeless" and beyond redemption.... LOL....
 
Current crisis is completely manufactured. This was result of personal interest and ego. Personal interest of thieves imposed by military and ego of the military generals.

This is driving the country to the edge of default. We are defaulting in July. As we have no money and IMF is not willing to fund this incompetent govt.

The military has gone bonkers I t did not expect a sustained reaction from the nation. Now its in a fix. It cant get over the ego it has. It has been humiliated last week by Supreme Court for the first time by a political leader. The thieves it imposed on us did not deliver on 'promise' either. As a result, we are in a free fall.
 
airmarshal said:
Current crisis is completely manufactured. This was result of personal interest and ego. Personal interest of thieves imposed by military and ego of the military generals.

This is driving the country to the edge of default. We are defaulting in July. As we have no money and IMF is not willing to fund this incompetent govt.

The military has gone bonkers I t did not expect a sustained reaction from the nation. Now its in a fix. It cant get over the ego it has. It has been humiliated last week by Supreme Court for the first time by a political leader. The thieves it imposed on us did not deliver on 'promise' either. As a result, we are in a free fall.
Pakistan is already in technical default since December with negative growth

We aren't in free wall. We already hit the ground with multiple fractures and dying slow and painful death.. at this time it will better if someone just takes us out of misery by shooting us

Pakistani bond prices may infact improve if we claim default and restructuring

E.g srilanka had less devaluation after it called default then us..
 
Khan-01 said:
Pakistan is already in technical default since December with negative growth

We aren't in free wall. We already hit the ground with multiple fractures and dying slow and painful death.. at this time it will better if someone just takes us out of misery by shooting us

Pakistani bond prices may infact improve if we claim default and restructuring

E.g srilanka had less devaluation after it called default then us..
As per reports with this setup, Pakistan is confirmed to default end of coming July.
 
its our fault, we the people made the phauj our peo. this surrogate peo turned out to mahan khabees.

the chief thinks its above the law and its subordinate gamashaty think they are above the law.

History shows us that tyrants and their tyrrans NEVER LASTS.
 
If a person wants to be sick, there is nothing you can do to help him. Pakistan did not hold elections as scheduled and continues to delay. Responsibility for the resulting fallout lies with Sharif and his supporters.
 
At this time druggy Ik is the biggest
 
chinasun said:
If a person wants to be sick, there is nothing you can do to help him. Pakistan did not hold elections as scheduled and continues to delay. Responsibility for the resulting fallout lies with Sharif and his supporters.
CCP has no elections
 
Hillary Clinton to Pakistan:

“You can’t keep snakes in your backyard and expect them to only bite your neighbor.”

So yeah, I agree with the article. It’s Pakistan’s own making.
 
nahtanbob said:
CCP has no elections
China can eradicate poverty, the country is prosperous and strong, and the government can win the support of 90% of the people.If you want to become the chairman of the country, you must start with the county magistrate, compete layer by layer, and finally stand out.The country is not decided by one person, but by a vote of an eight-member government standing committee. All institutions in China are managed by multiple people voting. China pursues process democracy.

Chinese leaders also include the Communist Youth League of China, which was fully elected during the student days. Chinese President Hu Jintao and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang are both members of the Chinese Communist Youth League. He was elected as the general secretary of the Communist Youth League when he was a student, and was trained to be a national leader 40 years later. Many leading cadres at all levels in China are leaders at all levels elected by the Chinese Communist Youth League.
 
K_Bin_W said:
I once asked my dear old British friend to come back and take over the subcontinent - According to my father who passed away a few years ago, the British raj was much better in every aspect compared to what we have done.

He basically laughed at me and said "You guys are hopeless" and beyond redemption.... LOL....
Nah man, we can do much better than how things are, the problem is, those sitting top are keeping us down on purpose.
 

