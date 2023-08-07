News

Pakistan's PIA struggles to find willing aircraft lessors

PIA - Pakistan International Boeing 777-200LRPIA - Pakistan International Boeing 777-200LR© Tis Meyer / PlanePics.org

07.08.2023 - 08:17 UTC

ALSO ON CH-AVIATION

Pakistani taxman again freezes PIA's accounts

28.07.2023 - 04:23 UTC

Pakistan's tax agency has again frozen bank accounts operated by PIA - Pakistan International Airlines (PK, Islamabad International), according to that country's Dawn newspaper. The Federal Board of Revenue (FRB) claims the state-owned carrier owes it PKR2.8 billion Pakistani rupees (USD9.8 million), a figure PIA disputes, saying the amount outstanding is more like PKR1.3 billion (USD4.5 million).



The FRB regularly freezes the airline's bank accounts in what appears to be a tactic to bring PIA to the negotiating table and extract some payment. In April, ch-aviation also reported that the tax agency seized PKR1.3 billion in unpaid taxes from the airline's bank accounts, resulting in problems processing employee payroll at PIA. A spokesman for PIA told ch-aviation that the airline was already in the process of resolving the current freezing order.



PIA's latest imbroglio with the FRB comes as it reportedly closes in on a deal with European Union and United Kingdom authorities to resume flights to both jurisdictions. The airline reportedly passed an initial European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) audit after...



Editorial Comment: Islamabad sources report that the Federal Board of Revenue lifted the freeze order on the evening of July 27. - 28.07.2023 - 08:32 UTC