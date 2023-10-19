Pakistan's Khaki Justice: Sharif Edition

Crimson Blue
Posted on Twitter on October 18, 2023:
Can you translate it please
This is about bail application of a convicted criminal: Nawaz Sharif.
- His bail application was submitted at 1:30 PM on October 18.
- Case was allotted a 'case number' after 15 minutes of filling of bail application.
- A court bench was formed after 25 minutes of filling of bail application.
- Court hearing started within 30 minutes of filling of bail application.
- NAB prosecutor was present in court for hearing, even though court has not yet issued him a notice to appear.
Pakistani Justice System Fully Exposed by Statements of PML(N) Leaders Themselves:
