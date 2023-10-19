What's new

Pakistan's Khaki Justice: Sharif Edition

Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Nov 7, 2019
Messages
2,525
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Posted on Twitter on October 18, 2023:


1697722709637.png





1697723351043.png
 
Last edited:
alphapak said:
Can you translate it please
Click to expand...

This is about bail application of a convicted criminal: Nawaz Sharif.

- His bail application was submitted at 1:30 PM on October 18.
- Case was allotted a 'case number' after 15 minutes of filling of bail application.
- A court bench was formed after 25 minutes of filling of bail application.
- Court hearing started within 30 minutes of filling of bail application.
- NAB prosecutor was present in court for hearing, even though court has not yet issued him a notice to appear.
 
Last edited:
Judge Bashir's sister died yesterday, but he came to the court only to hear case of Nawaz Sharif's Tosha Khana case in which NS has been previously declared an absconder:



1697724012036.png





And this Judge Bashir decides :


1697724173673.png
 
Looks like Rule of law has still not registered into Establishment’s brain.

Banana republic.
 
Crimson Blue said:
This is about bail application of a convicted criminal: Nawaz Sharif.

- His bail application was submitted at 1:30 PM on October 18.
- Case was allotted a 'case number' after 15 minutes of filling of bail application.
- A court bench was formed after 25 minutes of filling of bail application.
- Court hearing started within 30 minutes of filling of bail application.
- NAB prosecutor was present in court for hearing, even though court has not yet issued him a notice to appear.
Click to expand...


speedy justice!!

.... why are the Nawaz butt lickers not celebrating this?
 
Crimson Blue said:
This is about bail application of a convicted criminal: Nawaz Sharif.

- His bail application was submitted at 1:30 PM on October 18.
- Case was allotted a 'case number' after 15 minutes of filling of bail application.
- A court bench was formed after 25 minutes of filling of bail application.
- Court hearing started within 30 minutes of filling of bail application.
- NAB prosecutor was present in court for hearing, even though court has not yet issued him a notice to appear.
Click to expand...



Nawaz Never Appeared in Court But Still Court has decided this case after hearing it today for 420 seconds:

1697725875315.png




1697725809318.png
 
Last edited:
Judges of Punjab saved their king. They always belonged to the Sharif family and they will always serve the House of Sharif. What else is there to say?
 

Similar threads

Crimson Blue
FIR Registered against 90 Citizens Who Protested in Front of Shahbaz Sharif's Car
Replies
3
Views
133
Sliver
Sliver
ghazi52
Justice Isa invites
Replies
7
Views
414
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue
ghazi52
Contempt plea filed against justices Isa and Masood
Replies
0
Views
439
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Nawaz continues verbal assault on judiciary
Replies
0
Views
688
ghazi52
ghazi52
muhammadhafeezmalik
Justice Qazi Faiz Isa appointed Chief Justice of Pakistan by President Arif Alvi
2 3
Replies
36
Views
1K
HAIDER
HAIDER

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom