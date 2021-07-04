What's new

Pakistan's Haider Main Battle Tank is deemed to be a 'smart tank'

Technology World

Pakistan's Haider Main Battle Tank is deemed to be a 'smart tank' with reference to the idea of pairing a tank’s inherent firepower and defensive qualities within a network-centric warfare environment. Imagine a scenario where the Pakistan Army acquires an air-to-ground tactical data-link system that enables the Haider to build its situational awareness based on sensor data taken from a GMTI-SAR.

The Haider can serve as the offensive asset, and the al-Khalid can sit as a defensive or holding corps workhorse. Certain aspects of the Haider, such as the up-rated engine, newer armour technology, guided attack capabilities, and active protection suite could also be brought to the al-Khalid over the long-term.

Pakistan already operates a such system...
its called Rehber Battle Management system.... It takes input from all sensors including drones and fuses the information... Alkhalid is already equiped with it....
Haider MBT program has culminated into VT-4 Acquisition .... it is the so called Haider MBT .... a Smart tank with next gen capabilities while our workhorse is to remain Alkhalid ........
our acquisition and modernization program.... at least in this instance is going on the right track.
 
What are those hash tags....
 
the haider tank doesnt exist.
 
Any possible videos on this thing and images
 
Haider MBT is not the name of an Armored vehicle but a name for a project initiated in order to acquire a next gen MBT either via indigenous development or via foreign off-the-shelf purchase. While preferred route was Indigenous, cost predictions, slow pace of HIT and immediate threat resulted in the acquisition of VT-4 "Under Haider MBT Program"
Since VT-4 is a next gen Al-Khalid i.e. a heavily modernized iteration of MBT-2000 from which Al-Khalid was Developed from, Consider its acquisition for the same purpose as PLAAF Acquired S-400, Su-35s and Su-30MKKs.
It is to use the technology to Enhance existing Workhorse i.e. Al-Khalid.
so in conclusion
Haider MBT = VT-4
 
Thanks. Now I am with you. It's in development
 
IDEX 2023: Pakistan unveils its new local-made Haider MBT Main Battle Tank.

IMG_20230304_153240.jpg



Screenshot_2023-03-04-15-35-58-820-edit_com.android.chrome.jpg


 

