Pakistan's First: Caretaker Govt. Issued Development Funds to PDM ex-MNAs

The concept of caretaker government was introduced to conduct free and fair elections without siding with any political party. So all the transfers and appointments of grade 20 and above officers is prohibited by caretake government. And caretaker government is not mandated to spend public funds for road & bridges development.

But in Pakistan's history's first, current KHAKI caretaker government has issued PKR 29 billion to the ex-MNAs of PDM political alliance. Please note that these people are no longer members of any assembly and not answerable to anyone regarding use or miss-use of these funds since ex-MNA is not a public office holder.

Cheers.


www.geo.tv

In a first, interim govt to release Rs29bn in development funds

24-member committee, constituted to monitor release of funds, includes senators from PML-N, PPP, PTI, JUI-F
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv



Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi, when approached to comment on the formation of the steering committee, said it was not in his knowledge.

“I have no knowledge of that,” he said in a one-liner".
 
has issued PKR 29 billion to the ex-MNAs of PDM political alliance.
Army jis ko Govt mai lana chahe gi us ko Paisa ponch jaye ga, Pakistani Awam should remain in their Auqaat and be a good slave to Wardi.
Remember back in Feb/March 2023, federal government claimed in the courts that they did not have PKR 30 billion to hold provincial elections?

PDM goons issued PKR 80 billion to their then-active MNAs for development-funds (read: political bribe) in June 2023 and now caretaker govt. has issued PKR 29 billion more.

Just imagine how khaki's would be running their own Idara where no one can ask them about funds at all.
 

