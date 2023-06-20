Pakistan's Elite Class - Defenders of the Establishment

Neelo
This rascal is buisy begging pardon from establishment these days, while PTI pajeets are about to bring French style revolution in PakistanI am no expert in Pakistani politics. Why should liberal elite class defend likes of Imran Khan when Imran Khan never stood for them against the military ? It seems like you are asking for too much.
Ik himself is part of the elite. This is a joke.I am no expert in Pakistani politics. Why should liberal elite class defend likes of Imran Khan when Imran Khan never stood for them against the military ? It seems like you are asking for too much.
This rascal is buisy begging pardon from establishment these days, while PTI pajeets are about to bring French style revolution in Pakistan
Ik himself is part of the elite. This is a joke.
We earn halal, our rozi roti is not linked to it. But you haramis prefer corrupt leaders because you earn yours through such means. We aren't the ones supporting the likes of Sharifs and Zardaris, the certified choors.You guys are upset because your rozi roti is threatened since the Great Kanjar can’t do jalsas
Sometimes the similarities are uncanny between PTI and the Tea Party. Unfortunately I would have to repeat myself here when stating that PTI was engineered and installed to replenish the status quo in Pakistan.
One of the hardest realities for an average Pakistani is to come to terms with how status quo gained from strength to strength during the fog created by PTI.
The way the workers of the party have been thrown under the bus at the expense of elite members of the organisation is a bigger tragedy than even 9th May or 12th May for Judiciary or 12 October for democracy.
Describing the Establishment at its lowest point of popularity in our history as a "position of strength" would require intentional delusion. A million-strong colonial army armed to the teeth, backed by another million equipped civilian goons, openly acting like thugs to maintain control is a different thing.
And it is an exceptional display of hypocrisy for a supporter of PDM like yourself to argue that the PTI has strengthened the Establishment. The undeniable truth is that the PDM, consisting of opportunists with criminal backgrounds from different regions of Pakistan, has united with the purpose of evading justice for their own crimes and corruption. It is the PDM that is actively assisting the Establishment in undermining the already fragile state of democracy in our country.