A disaster is waiting to happen



Introduction:

Pakistan finds itself in the midst of a severe economic crisis that has caused widespread suffering and desperation among its people. The removal of Imran Khan from the prime minister's office, allegedly influenced by the Biden administration, and subsequent governance by the PDM government, led by figures such as Shbaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar, have led to a significant decline in GDP growth. The consequences of this mismanagement are devastating, with rising poverty levels, increasing unemployment rates, and alarming incidents of hunger-related deaths. This article examines the economic conditions in Pakistan following recent political changes and highlights the urgent need for stability, reform, and accountability.



Economic Downfall and Mismanagement:

Pakistan was once on a path of promising economic growth, with a GDP growth rate of 6%. However, since the political changes enforced by external forces, the nation has experienced a sharp decline, with the economy now in a negative state. The PDM government, under the leadership of General Asim munier General anjam Nadeem, Shbaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar, has been accused of exacerbating the economic crisis through their mismanagement and failure to address corruption effectively. Their questionable policies and decisions have further weakened the economy, leaving it in an unrepairable state and pushing the people to the brink of despair. Their desire to finsh Imran khan put Pakistan into dying condition. History will not forgive them.



Rising Poverty and Hunger:

The economic crisis has had a devastating impact on the people of Pakistan, with poverty levels skyrocketing as a result. Families are now forced to endure extreme hardship and deprivation, leading to cases of hunger-related deaths. It is heart-wrenching to witness fellow citizens dying on the streets due to hunger, a basic need that should be addressed urgently. The government must prioritize the welfare of its people by implementing immediate measures to alleviate poverty, provide essential support, and ensure access to food and healthcare for all.



Challenges to Democracy and Foreign Interference:

Reports of alleged interference by the American ambassador and British authorities in Pakistan's political landscape raise concerns about the integrity of the country's democratic processes. Meetings between foreign diplomats and political figures, such as Mariam Nawaz, and pakistan election commissions must be thoroughly investigated to maintain the sovereignty and independence of Pakistan. It is crucial to uphold diplomatic norms and ensure that any actions undermining the country's governance are addressed promptly and transparently. If shows Americans and British authorities don't want to hide their activities anymore.



A Call for Stability and Reform:

The current economic crisis and its devastating impact on the people necessitate immediate action from the Pakistani government. It is crucial to prioritize stability, accountability, and economic reform to salvage the situation. Corruption must be tackled head-on, and policies that promote sustainable growth and development should be implemented. The welfare of the citizens should be the government's utmost priority, with measures in place to address poverty, provide employment opportunities, and ensure access to vital services. Transparency and accountability are key to rebuilding trust and restoring stability in Pakistan.

It seems General Asim is under extreme pressure by Maraym nawaz and he is in extreme hurry to dismantle Imran Khan as soon as possible. A unmanageable disaster is waiting and USA is taking its revenge from Pakistanis for its defeat in Afghanistan.



Conclusion:

Pakistan is facing an unprecedented economic crisis that demands urgent attention and action. The removal of Imran Khan from power, allegedly influenced by external forces, and subsequent governance by the PDM government have exacerbated the economic downturn, leaving the country in a dire state. Rising poverty levels, increasing unemployment rates, and hunger-related deaths are clear indications of the suffering endured by the people. It is crucial for the government to prioritize stability, reform, and accountability to alleviate the economic crisis and ensure a brighter future for all Pakistanis. The time for action is now to prevent further suffering and restore hope to the streets of Pakistan.