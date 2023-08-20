What's new

Pakistan's Blue Economy, Challenges and Response

Pakistan has a long coastline and a vast Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), making it a potential powerhouse in the blue economy. The blue economy refers to the economic activities that take place in the ocean, such as fishing, shipping, tourism, and renewable energy.
Pakistan's blue economy has the potential to contribute billions of dollars to the national GDP and create millions of jobs. However, there are a number of challenges that need to be addressed in order to realize this potential. These challenges include:
Overfishing: Pakistan's fish stocks are being depleted due to overfishing.
Pollution: The marine environment is being polluted by industrial waste, sewage, and oil spills.
Climate change: Climate change is causing sea levels to rise and extreme weather events to become more frequent, which is threatening coastal communities and infrastructure.
The government of Pakistan has taken some steps to address these challenges, such as establishing marine protected areas and enforcing fishing regulations. However, more needs to be done to ensure the sustainable development of Pakistan's blue economy.
 

