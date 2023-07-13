What's new

Pakistan's auto industry in crisis; Only 6,034 cars sold in June this year

The auto industry of Pakistan is reeling from one of the most severe crises ever with only a handful number of cars got sold in June this year. According to data by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers (PAMA), a total of 6,034 cars were sold in Pakistan last month. While the sales in June have improved slightly (10%) as compared to May, the car sale plummeted to 82% as against the same month last year


In the fiscal year 2022-23, car sales in Pakistan dived by around 56% to 126,879 units and this fall is likely to continue this year too.

The key reason behind the drop in care sales could be attributed to Pakistan's economy which is wading through troubled water and the automotive industry is feeling its pressure.
 
fake newj

Pakistan economy is booming under $ Dar and Chachoo whiskey

The key reason behind the drop in care sales could be attributed to Pakistan's economy which is wading through troubled water and the automotive industry is feeling its pressure.
or the fact that a million Pakistani professionals have left...in the last 12 month
 
The auto industry of Pakistan is reeling from one of the most severe crises ever with only a handful number of cars got sold in June this year. According to data by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers (PAMA), a total of 6,034 cars were sold in Pakistan last month. While the sales in June have improved slightly (10%) as compared to May, the car sale plummeted to 82% as against the same month last year


In the fiscal year 2022-23, car sales in Pakistan dived by around 56% to 126,879 units and this fall is likely to continue this year too.


In the fiscal year 2022-23, car sales in Pakistan dived by around 56% to 126,879 units and this fall is likely to continue this year too.

The key reason behind the drop in care sales could be attributed to Pakistan's economy which is wading through troubled water and the automotive industry is feeling its pressure.
Napak army deserves a medal for this too.
 
Surprised. It should be even worse given the rock bottom financial conditions of an average Pakistani family.

People are desperate and all lines across the societal spectrum are blurred beyond recognition.
 
Im sure Riaz Haq has already written up a research paper published on his own website countering such nefarious propaganda . He has "proved" these figures are about India and Pakistan has made and sold 3 million cars this year.
 

