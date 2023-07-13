Pakistan's auto industry in crisis; Only 6,034 cars sold in June this year

Kingdom come
The auto industry of Pakistan is reeling from one of the most severe crises ever with only a handful number of cars got sold in June this year. According to data by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers (PAMA), a total of 6,034 cars were sold in Pakistan last month. While the sales in June have improved slightly (10%) as compared to May, the car sale plummeted to 82% as against the same month last year
In the fiscal year 2022-23, car sales in Pakistan dived by around 56% to 126,879 units and this fall is likely to continue this year too.
The key reason behind the drop in care sales could be attributed to Pakistan's economy which is wading through troubled water and the automotive industry is feeling its pressure.
