What's new

Pakistanis will always hate May 9 mayhem, love May 28 nuclear tests: Nawaz Sharif

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
16,365
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
489849_5777568_updates.jpg

  • May 9 and May 28 episodes are two different symbols: Nawaz Sharif.
  • Former premier says all those who conspired against him exposed.
  • Khan inciting his supporters to violence while sitting in bunker: Maryam.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has said that people of the country will always hate May 9 mayhem and love May 28 — a reference to the events when violent protests broke out following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest and Pakistan became the nuclear-armed country, respectively.

“The people of Pakistan will continue to hate May 9 and love May 28 as there is a stark distinction between these two events,” the three-time prime minister said in an audio message played at the PML-N’s public gathering organised to celebrate the Youm-e-Takbeer, which marks the historic day when Pakistan conducted successful nuclear tests in the hills of Chaghai 25 years ago.

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz and other party leaders also addressed the gathering.

Nawaz, who has been living in London since November 2019 on medical grounds, said despite the pressure of international powers he went ahead with his decision of conducting nuclear tests in 1998 as prime minister of the country.

“We don’t have any aggressive intentions against anyone but we cannot allow anyone to have ill intentions against Pakistan,” he added

He also slammed his ouster from power in 2017 saying that all those elements who conspired against him had been exposed.

Addressing the gathering, Maryam took a jibe at Imran Khan, saying: “If a coward was leading Pakistan on May 28 1998, he would have hidden with a bucket over his head”.

Calling the PTI chief “jackal”, she said he was begging the US for help during “tough times” after accusing it of toppling his government through conspiracy.

“Brave nations are led by brave leaders,” she added.

Maryam, the scion of the Sharif family's political dynasty, said the PTI chief while “sitting in a bunker in Zaman Park inciting his supporters to violence”. Khan has been using his Lahore's Zaman Park residence since he was injured in an assassination attempt in Wazirabad on November 3 2022.

The PML-N stalwart also hailed her father Nawaz for rejecting a $5 billion offer to compromise on nuclear tests saying: “This is called absolutely not”.

Earlier today, in a Youm-e-Takbeer message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also PML-N president, reaffirmed that the national defence and sovereignty are impregnable.

He said that Youm-e-Takbeer was a clear declaration of "no compromise over country’s sovereignty, and defence", and a reminder that the nation would not budge from any sacrifice to safeguard.
www.geo.tv

Pakistanis will always hate May 9 mayhem, love May 28 nuclear tests: Nawaz Sharif

Maryam Nawaz says Imran Khan begging US for help during “tough times”
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
www.dawn.com

‘Some people’ pulled my governments’ legs when aim was prosperity, Nawaz laments

"Who knows what fear these people have of me that they want to ruin a smiling and thriving country,” former premier says at rally marking Youm-i-Takbeer.
www.dawn.com
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
489849_5777568_updates.jpg

  • May 9 and May 28 episodes are two different symbols: Nawaz Sharif.
  • Former premier says all those who conspired against him exposed.
  • Khan inciting his supporters to violence while sitting in bunker: Maryam.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has said that people of the country will always hate May 9 mayhem and love May 28 — a reference to the events when violent protests broke out following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest and Pakistan became the nuclear-armed country, respectively.

“The people of Pakistan will continue to hate May 9 and love May 28 as there is a stark distinction between these two events,” the three-time prime minister said in an audio message played at the PML-N’s public gathering organised to celebrate the Youm-e-Takbeer, which marks the historic day when Pakistan conducted successful nuclear tests in the hills of Chaghai 25 years ago.

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz and other party leaders also addressed the gathering.

Nawaz, who has been living in London since November 2019 on medical grounds, said despite the pressure of international powers he went ahead with his decision of conducting nuclear tests in 1998 as prime minister of the country.

“We don’t have any aggressive intentions against anyone but we cannot allow anyone to have ill intentions against Pakistan,” he added

He also slammed his ouster from power in 2017 saying that all those elements who conspired against him had been exposed.

Addressing the gathering, Maryam took a jibe at Imran Khan, saying: “If a coward was leading Pakistan on May 28 1998, he would have hidden with a bucket over his head”.

Calling the PTI chief “jackal”, she said he was begging the US for help during “tough times” after accusing it of toppling his government through conspiracy.

“Brave nations are led by brave leaders,” she added.

Maryam, the scion of the Sharif family's political dynasty, said the PTI chief while “sitting in a bunker in Zaman Park inciting his supporters to violence”. Khan has been using his Lahore's Zaman Park residence since he was injured in an assassination attempt in Wazirabad on November 3 2022.

The PML-N stalwart also hailed her father Nawaz for rejecting a $5 billion offer to compromise on nuclear tests saying: “This is called absolutely not”.

Earlier today, in a Youm-e-Takbeer message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also PML-N president, reaffirmed that the national defence and sovereignty are impregnable.

He said that Youm-e-Takbeer was a clear declaration of "no compromise over country’s sovereignty, and defence", and a reminder that the nation would not budge from any sacrifice to safeguard.
www.geo.tv

Pakistanis will always hate May 9 mayhem, love May 28 nuclear tests: Nawaz Sharif

Maryam Nawaz says Imran Khan begging US for help during “tough times”
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
www.dawn.com

‘Some people’ pulled my governments’ legs when aim was prosperity, Nawaz laments

"Who knows what fear these people have of me that they want to ruin a smiling and thriving country,” former premier says at rally marking Youm-i-Takbeer.
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1661902478504230914

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1661082088802590722
 
I will never forget that day, the day I would have kissed Nawaz Sharif and AQ Khan, the day the Hindjews were crying, the day Pakistan changed the world order.
 
Last edited:
Pakistanis will always hate this boot licking teletubbies family.
Like Orya Maqbool Jaan; who was present at Chaghi; says Nawaz Sherif is such a coward he even refused to push the button just to please Clinton that I did not even push the button I was so against it.
 
xyxmt said:
Pakistanis will always hate this boot licking teletubbies family.
Like Orya Maqbool Jaan; who was present at Chaghi; says Nawaz Sherif is such a coward he even refused to push the button just to please Clinton that I did not even push the button I was so against it.
Click to expand...
Yes, he said to Clinton I am under too much pressure .... NewYorkTimes.
Also, he was not in favor ..

"Sharif and almost his whole Cabinet (in 1998) were against conducting the nuclear tests in response to India's. Raja Zafarul Haq, Gauhar Ayub and I were in favour of conducting the nuclear tests," Rashid, a known motormouth, told reporters here.

Rashid was a member of the Cabinet of the Sharif government in 1998.

When asked then on whose order the nuclear tests were carried out on May 28, 1998, if not on Sharif’s, Rashid indirectly referred to the military establishment.
 
Path-Finder said:
is tahir your phuppa?


what part of mian would you have kissed?
Click to expand...
Nawaz did the biggest crime when he ordered pullout forces from Kargil front.....from that era military never comfortable from this family ... That was protection line for the CPEC. Now China has to move part of Laddakh to secure CPEC route..and Chinese finally did.
 
khansaheeb said:
We will find out on election day who hates who. Let the vote decide.
Click to expand...
Well there are only going to be pdm parties running so that's hardly a fair gauge on who's hated the most. Free and fair elections yes I would have agreed but that won't happen.
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan, 'hiding in bunker', to be made an example for May 9 mayhem: Maryam Nawaz
2
Replies
27
Views
960
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Maryam says ‘PTI can now easily fit in a Qingqi’ after defections
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
2K
Skywalker
Skywalker
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Maryam Nawaz accuses Imran Khan of being behind 9/5 attacks
2
Replies
19
Views
704
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
After meeting Nawaz Sharif in London, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says no split in PML-N
Replies
9
Views
316
El Sidd
El Sidd
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Maryam Nawaz decides to take part in Balochistan's politics
Replies
4
Views
208
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom