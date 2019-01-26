What's new

Pakistanis don't trust the fake news media

Pakistani media is pathetic. They always discuss Non-serious & Non-issues matter, encourage Negative criticism.

And most importantly don't arrange debate on real issues with professionals & dont present any solution of the problem, Either social, economy related, foreign affairs, courts verdict & constitute and reforms etc.

Media has failed to spread awareness against corruption they even support corrupt and invite corrupts in their programs, this shows how much creditable Pakistani media channels are, their narrative is betrayal rather then patriotic.
 
Chutia media bc. Bandar ka haath main machis ahh gai ha, humera anchor hazaarat bandar hain or free speech machis. Abb chalin ha poora jungle ko aag lagana.
 
Reality?
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1084718051994550272
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1062959507125481472
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1083419831318310914
We haven't even touched the whole flights banned in 60 countries claim
it is obvious that pakistanis do not want to face criticism about white elephants of their society
I posted an article by economist on the pakistani army. I do not see anything in the article that was not true.
yet it was considered worthy of being deleted.

I will say the article was brutal putting down the pakistani army
 
In Pakistan a drunk journalist burst a tyre at 1 am and called it an attempted murder by the pm
That is the level of our media
blatant lies are easy to spot

not covering certain issues, not revealing conflicts of interest are tricky
it is not just the pakistani media that has an issue here. the entire global media is on shaky ground here
the internet is a big leveller
 
blatant lies are easy to spot

not covering certain issues, not revealing conflicts of interest are tricky
it is not just the pakistani media that has an issue here. the entire global media is on shaky ground here
the internet is a big leveller
Fact is stranger than fiction Indian that is exactly why Pakistanis have rejected the fake news media
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1071371365129773057
https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/pmln...d-claims-imran-khan-tried-to-kill-him.590663/
 
blatant lies are easy to spot

not covering certain issues, not revealing conflicts of interest are tricky
it is not just the pakistani media that has an issue here. the entire global media is on shaky ground here
the internet is a big leveller
And when you have publications paint fainting of CM kpk in a hot summer morning as manhandling of Pashtun politicians by Pakistan army you know where it all connects
 

blatant lies are easy to spot

not covering certain issues, not revealing conflicts of interest are tricky
it is not just the pakistani media that has an issue here. the entire global media is on shaky ground here
the internet is a big leveller
media is the biggest evil of the new Era believe or not...
 
Real Media....grassroot observations
Hassan nisar is also fake and lifafa scholar now. He is sharabi and have a huge house.



BTW this thing yet to be decided that now he getting lifafa or some one stops his lifafa now.
 

