Pakistanis don't trust the fake news media

Zibago
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Feb 21, 2012
- Messages
- 36,989
- Reaction score
- 12
- Country
- Location
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
Most of people already know the reality of puppet & funded media.most of the complaints against the media come from people who do not want to face reality
Reality?most of the complaints against the media come from people who do not want to face reality
Reality?
In Pakistan a drunk journalist burst a tyre at 1 am and called it an attempted murder by the pm
That is the level of our media
Fact is stranger than fiction Indian that is exactly why Pakistanis have rejected the fake news mediablatant lies are easy to spot
not covering certain issues, not revealing conflicts of interest are tricky
it is not just the pakistani media that has an issue here. the entire global media is on shaky ground here
the internet is a big leveller
And when you have publications paint fainting of CM kpk in a hot summer morning as manhandling of Pashtun politicians by Pakistan army you know where it all connectsblatant lies are easy to spot
not covering certain issues, not revealing conflicts of interest are tricky
it is not just the pakistani media that has an issue here. the entire global media is on shaky ground here
the internet is a big leveller
media is the biggest evil of the new Era believe or not...blatant lies are easy to spot
not covering certain issues, not revealing conflicts of interest are tricky
it is not just the pakistani media that has an issue here. the entire global media is on shaky ground here
the internet is a big leveller
Hassan nisar is also fake and lifafa scholar now. He is sharabi and have a huge house.Real Media....grassroot observations