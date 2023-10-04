What's new

Pakistani YouTuber's alleged audio conversation with RAW-backed Rohit Sharma surfaces

1696443504308.png

An alleged audio of conversation between Pakistani YouTuber Adil Raja and Indian YouTuber Rohit Sharma, who is associated with Indian spy agency Research & Analysis Wing (RAW), came to the fore on Wednesday.

In the audio of the conversation that is making rounds on various social media platforms, the Indian Youtuber can be heard asking the Pakistani YouTuber to malign the Pakistani intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The alleged audio serves as the proof of Adil Raja’s alliance with India’s RAW.


In the audio, the Pakistani YouTuber, who is at present staying in the UK, can be heard settling his arrangements for the United Kingdom with some RAW officials.

The alleged audio shows Indian YouTuber Rohit Sharma asking Adil Raja to team up with Indian RAW’s “paid liar” to smear the ISI, Pakistan’s intelligence agency.
Pakistani YouTuber's alleged audio conversation with RAW-backed Rohit Sharma surfaces

Indian Youtuber asks Adil Raja to team up with RAW’s ‘paid liar’ to smear ISI
It is highly unethical for a counter intelligence agency like RAW to malign and make plans against an agency like ISI from our neighbouring country.
If these allegations are proven correct then RAW should be banned from doing any operation against ISI.
 
His name is also Adil Raja instead of Raza. Everyone knows only Indians use J and not Z. He is probably a MuhaZir from gangaland. I’m glad the dushman of Pak is exposed.
 
I used to think Indian Hindi media is the cringiest among all, but your ones overtook us :lol:.
 
A bad apple rotten to the core. Actions have consequences.their are a dozen or so more like this filth YouTubers against Pakistan. Traitorous maggots.
 
Banchood dalo gardrooo. Abb k ni ... abb k niy
 

