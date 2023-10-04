FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
An alleged audio of conversation between Pakistani YouTuber Adil Raja and Indian YouTuber Rohit Sharma, who is associated with Indian spy agency Research & Analysis Wing (RAW), came to the fore on Wednesday.
In the audio of the conversation that is making rounds on various social media platforms, the Indian Youtuber can be heard asking the Pakistani YouTuber to malign the Pakistani intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
The alleged audio serves as the proof of Adil Raja’s alliance with India’s RAW.
In the audio, the Pakistani YouTuber, who is at present staying in the UK, can be heard settling his arrangements for the United Kingdom with some RAW officials.
The alleged audio shows Indian YouTuber Rohit Sharma asking Adil Raja to team up with Indian RAW’s “paid liar” to smear the ISI, Pakistan’s intelligence agency.
Pakistani YouTuber's alleged audio conversation with RAW-backed Rohit Sharma surfaces
Indian Youtuber asks Adil Raja to team up with RAW’s ‘paid liar’ to smear ISI
dunyanews.tv