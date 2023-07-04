Pakistani Woman Went to India with 4 Kids After Falling in Love with an Indian Man on PUBG

iamnobody
Police have detained a Pakistani woman and her four children in Greater Noida, India, as they were reportedly living there illegally. They were allegedly being provided shelter by a local man whom the woman had met through the online game PUBG.
The man, who is a resident of Greater Noida, has also been detained for allowing them to stay in his rented place. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida), Saad Miya Khan, confirmed the detention of the woman, the man, and the custody of the children.
The authorities are currently questioning the individuals involved, and more information will be shared once the investigation is concluded.
According to local police officials, the woman and her children entered India through Nepal and arrived in Greater Noida by bus before residing in the man’s rented accommodation in the Rabupura area.
