Pakistani Woman Went to India with 4 Kids After Falling in Love with an Indian Man on PUBG

Police have detained a Pakistani woman and her four children in Greater Noida, India, as they were reportedly living there illegally. They were allegedly being provided shelter by a local man whom the woman had met through the online game PUBG.

The man, who is a resident of Greater Noida, has also been detained for allowing them to stay in his rented place. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida), Saad Miya Khan, confirmed the detention of the woman, the man, and the custody of the children.

The authorities are currently questioning the individuals involved, and more information will be shared once the investigation is concluded.

According to local police officials, the woman and her children entered India through Nepal and arrived in Greater Noida by bus before residing in the man’s rented accommodation in the Rabupura area.

I know couples that met over World of War craft and Final Fantasy 14, but those are social games with mechanics that actually cater to such niche relationships.

PUBG though? That's a new one.
 
Ah choti choti kushiyans for our Bindu members.
It is not the first or only incident; several similar cases have occurred in the past and continue to happen, where Pakistani women illegally migrate to India after forming online relationships with Indian men and proceed to live in India with their partners. Most of these cases involve entry through the India-Nepal border, which is an open border allowing easier passage.
 
It is not the first or only incident; several similar cases have occurred in the past and continue to happen, where Pakistani women illegally migrate to India after forming online relationships with Indian men and proceed to live in India with their partners. Most of these cases involve entry through the India-Nepal border, which is an open border allowing easier passage.
“Indian men”
 
I am not lucky in that way... I made a girl by meeting over Facebook...

Had a relationship, I lied too much my job and income during the time, finally tried to make little distance with her because she was asking for serious relationship..

Once I started ignoring her, she became closed with my closed friend... :devil:.... And later both got married... :taz::sick:..... I was like, I made the recipe but eaten by someone else... :suicide:
 
It is not the first or only incident; several similar cases have occurred in the past and continue to happen, where Pakistani women illegally migrate to India after forming online relationships with Indian men and proceed to live in India with their partners. Most of these cases involve entry through the India-Nepal border, which is an open border allowing easier passage.
Who in their right mind would want to liaise with people reeking cow urine from their mouth?
 

