Pakistani UAVs V/S Indian Cold Start Calculations

First of all,a doctrine never gets old it remains relevant for long time but with some modifications.
(According to @jhungary )
Indian doctrine is cold start whose success heavily depends on mobility
Russians had similar doctrine against Europe but Europe deployed massive fleet of helicopters to counter Russian Armour.
But Pakistan has not many helicopters to effectively neutralize Indian armour even after absorbing counter measures of India
So Pakistan went with tactical nuclear option to counter massive Indian armour.
This lowered the nuclear threshold of Pakistan
But now,thanks to advent of UAV technologies in Pakistan and its friendly countries, Pakistan has built a Massive UAV fleet as an alternative to Helicopters.
Now UAVs have entered in South Asian war theatre
Indian armour can't move that rapidly and will need massive air defence cover and that basically slows down their movement.
So that mobility element is somewhat lost which will give Pakistan enough time to strike back at Indian Invading armoured divisions
And thanks to Pakistani advancements in Rocket artillery & Stand off weapons
The Pakistani back punch will be a lot more powerful than it had been pre 2020.
@PanzerKiel @jhungary @SQ8 @farooqbhai007 and other knowledgeable members.
If my analysis is correct,then I will open another thread to discuss probable counter measures India can consider to keep its Cold Start Doctrine relevant in an environment of evolving technologies in Pakistan.
