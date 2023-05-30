Pakistani Shalwar Kameez versus Indian Kurta Pyjama, Afghanistani Perhaan Tumbaan mentioned

Ikbal
This is the ultimate South Asian dripPakistani Men's Shalwar Kameez:
Indian Men's "Kurta Pyjama"
As a Pakistani I always say "Shalwar Kameez." Never Kurta Pyjama that is Indian. lol
Usually I wear Shalwar Kameez in Pakistan or in Saudi Arabia. Also on Eids, and in Pakistani parties.This is the ultimate South Asian drip
But do wear joggers with them?Usually I wear Shalwar Kameez in Pakistan or in Saudi Arabia. Also on Eids, and in Pakistani parties.
Pakistani female attire has pretty much transitioned to Indian style kurta pajama
The salwar kameez is believed to have originated from the costumes of the Mughals, who were the Muslim rulers of India. Originally the traditional dress of the Punjab region, the salwar kameez gradually became popular among women throughout India.Kurta pajama is also an Islamic dress. It’s another one of those things belonging to Muslim culture that have been handed over to India on a silver platter.
BTW, the words kurta, pajama, shalwar, qameez are all Persian.
lol yeah Indians like to wear jeans and shirt. lol.
Shalwar Kameez is a Muslim dress, and it is worn by everyone in Pakistan.
No usually I wear sandals with my Shalwar Kameez or Khussa.But do wear joggers with them?