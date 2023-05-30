What's new

Pakistani Shalwar Kameez versus Indian Kurta Pyjama, Afghanistani Perhaan Tumbaan mentioned

Pakistani Men's Shalwar Kameez:
SK23133-TL_3_1024x1024.jpg


Afghanistani Perahan Tumbaan (Shalwar Kameez)
Inside_The_Old_Terminal_Of_Kabul_International_Airport.jpg




Indian Men's "Kurta Pyjama"
Mens-Kurta-Pyjama.jpg


As a Pakistani I always say "Shalwar Kameez." Never Kurta Pyjama that is Indian. lol

Pakistani female attire has pretty much transitioned to Indian style kurta pajama
 
Kurta pajama is also an Islamic dress. It’s another one of those things belonging to Muslim culture that have been handed over to India on a silver platter.

BTW, the words kurta, pajama, shalwar, qameez are all Persian.
 
in india shalwar kameez is a ladies dress. pyjamas are sleep wear. Khadi Kurta is worn by leftist slime balls, rick Kurta by grooms. so its kind of not everyday wear here.

The salwar kameez is believed to have originated from the costumes of the Mughals, who were the Muslim rulers of India. Originally the traditional dress of the Punjab region, the salwar kameez gradually became popular among women throughout India.

Salwar kameez | Infopedia - NLB eResources


some random google search
 
Agreed. But I always say Shalwar Kameez.

True. Indian Muslims wear Kurta Pyjama.

lol yeah Indians like to wear jeans and shirt. lol.
 
Shalwar Kameez is a Muslim dress, and it is worn by everyone in Pakistan.

Yes I know. But Indians usually wear Saris and Dhoti Kurta.
 
Afghanistanis also wear Shalwar Kameez, but some people call it Perahan Tumbaan in their country.
 
Pakistani one looks the most elegant from my personal (unbiased) opinion, although if I'm being honest, they all look like variations of the same original design.
 
Indian "Kurta Pyjama" is used only on very formal occasions in most of India. Or else people upto lower middle class wear pants and shirt and below that wear dhoti/loose pants and shirt or any similar regional variant.
 

