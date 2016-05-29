Pakistani Roads, Motorways and Highways

Rs22bn: DI Khan Motorway's Burhan-Hakla section





Rs5bn: Gwadar-Turbat-Hoshab section





Rs4bn: Hoshab-Nag-Basima-Surba section





Rs1.1bn: DI Khan-Mughalakot section





Rs16.5bn: Thakot-Havelian section





Rs4.6bn: Burhan-Havelian Expressway



ISLAMABAD: The federal government has set aside at least Rs49.5 billion under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) in the fiscal year 2016-17 for the completion of the western route of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).Details of projects under the western route are below:The 285-kilometre-long Burhan-Hakla section connecting DI Khan to Hakla is to be completed in two years at a cost of over Rs129bn, official sources in the ministry of Planning, Development and Reform here on Sunday.The motorway will pass through Pindi Gheb, Sawan, Mianwali, Rokhri, Rehmani Khel and will terminate at Yarik in DI Khan.Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal while speaking to APP said the Gwadar-Surab section will be completed by Dec 2016, while the DI Khan section will be completed by July 2018.Iqbal dispelled the impression that some elements were creating confusion about the western route of the CPEC and said there is complete consensus among political parties regarding the route. He added that work on the route is in full swing.The government is determined to complete the western route on a priority basis by providing all the required funds for it, the minister said.