Pakistani Navy confirms Brazilian jetliner will replace Orion patrol aircraft

Pakistani Navy confirms Brazilian jetliner will replace Orion patrol aircraft
By: Usman Ansari   11 minutes ago
BDT7HBKR4RAZRB7PBOYBKR44WQ.jpg
An attendant stands beside a model of the Embraer Lineage 1000 business jet during the Asian Aerospace Show in Hong Kong on March 8, 2011. (Kin Cheung/AP)

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s Navy has selected the Embraer Lineage 1000 jetliner to replace its P-3C Orion long-range maritime patrol aircraft, a service spokesman has confirmed to Defense News.

Outgoing naval chief Adm. Adm. Zafar Mahmood Abbasi announced Oct. 6 that the Navy would replace its P-3C Orion fleet with 10 converted commercial jets, the first of which has been ordered. However, he did not identify the type.

The Ministry of Defence Production, which handles acquisition, did not return requests for comment regarding the conversion and possible partners.

With only a single aircraft ordered thus far, the program is in its early stages. When converted for Pakistani service, the aircraft will be called Sea Sultan.

It is unclear if the aircraft is being acquired directly from the manufacturer or another party. Embraer did not respond to requests for comment.

The question of what issues may arise in converting the aircraft was put to Douglas Barrie, an aerospace analyst at the International Institute for Strategic Studies:

“Using a commercial turbofan engine-powered aircraft as the basis for an ASW [anti-submarine warfare] platform is not unheard of. After all, the U.S. P-8 is a Boeing 737-800 derivative," he said.

But there are challenges in conversing the aircraft, he added, "not least of all if internal weapons carriage is required where a bomb bay will need to be cut into the airframe.”

“Significant undertaking and risk management is going to be important,” he said, adding that it’s likely Embraer will be asked to help with the conversion, “otherwise the challenges just get all the greater.”

Frederico Lemos, Embraer’s defense representative who handles business in Asia, did not respond to Defense News' questions about whether the company is or would be involved in the conversion process.

www.defensenews.com

Pakistan to replace Orion patrol aircraft with Brazilian jetliner

When converted for Pakistani service, the aircraft will be called Sea Sultan.
@PAR 5 proved correct sea sultan is a nice name
 
Embraer is excellent choice. ITAR free guaranteed. They are on par with Boeing/Airbus. But I dont get it where the rest of the electronics/systems will come from. Is it via Brazil or Turkey?
 
I am curious to know what will be the average flying time/hours per flight how long can this new bird stay in the air our P-3C's can stay in the air for a long period of time.
 
8500 km its 200km more then P8
germany did this job last time on ATRs
 
Turkish and Chinese would be my guess as were getting Chinese built assets and upgrading with Turkish components like our subs.
 
My guess is this will be in house systems integration using a mix of imported and domestic components. Chinese tech will probably play a big part. They are world leaders in in electronics.
 

