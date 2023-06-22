What's new

Pakistani Movie " UmroAyyar A New Beginning" Official Teaser - June 2023 .

Superstitious 1600s don't feel much of a past if one examines the Pakistani society.

If anyone really needs a Hekeki Ashaadi and break the shackles, it must be from the stranglehold of superstition and culture in conceptualizing the true form of liberty and justice.
 
عمرو عیار اور اس کی زنبیل۔ بہت خوشی ہوئی۔ یہ واقعی ایک نئی صبح ہے۔
 
It’s a good trailer. It’s just that it’s in the Indian language and hence can easily be confused with Bollywood material.

Pakistan should make movies in Arabic or Persian to distinguish the content in line with the cultural sensitivities.
 
Seems interesting. The only issue I noticed in the trailer is that it has a medieval setting but people are firing guns.
 
Kuru said:
It’s a good trailer. It’s just that it’s in the Indian language and hence can easily be confused with Bollywood material.

Pakistan should make movies in Arabic or Persian to distinguish the content in line with the cultural sensitivities.
hamari urdu se inko bhot mohabbat hai but

its fine, really

imitation is the greatest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness.

lagay raho, I say.
 
I grew up reading umroyyar, would love to watch it on cinema screens
 

