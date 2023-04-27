What's new

Pakistani Made Grad rockets not Good

Khan vilatey

The Ukrainians don’t like Pakistani Made GrAd rockets.

Pakistan should stop giving ammunition to Ukraine and let them be overrun by the Russians!

Ukraine war: Bakhmut defenders worry about losing support

Lack of ammunition is hampering Ukrainian fighters as they prepare an expected major offensive.
Ukraine war: Bakhmut defenders worry about losing support​

7 hours ago
Grad in the field

The call from Ukraine for more weapons and ammunition to bolster its defences has grown louder as the war has gone on
By Jonathan Beale
BBC Defence correspondent, Bakhmut
A year ago Volodymyr and his men were firing all 40 barrels of their BM-21 Grad rocket launcher in one go. Now they can only afford to fire a few at a time at Russian targets.
"We haven't got enough ammunition for our weapon," he explains.
His unit, the 17th Tank Battalion, is still being called on to provide fire support to Ukrainian forces desperately clinging on to the edges of Bakhmut, the eastern Ukrainian city which Russia has spent months trying to capture.
Russian forces are getting ever closer to their goal of taking the city, but at enormous cost.
While we're waiting in a line of trees, hidden from view, Volodymyr receives a call to fire his rocket launcher at a Russian mortar position about 15 kilometres away.
Grad missile launcher hidden in trees

Some of the Ukrainian Grad missile supplies are coming from the Czech Republic, Romania and Pakistan
His men remove the branches camouflaging their vehicle. They drive towards an empty field about a kilometre away and quickly work out the range.
They elevate the rocket barrels towards the target while, out of sight, a Ukrainian drone hovering above assesses their accuracy.
They're told their first rocket misses by about 50 metres, so they adjust the elevation and fire another two and quickly return to the trees for cover. This time they're told they've hit the target.
Volodymyr however, is frustrated they can't do more. "We could have provided more support to our guys who are dying there."
He says Ukraine has already burned through its own stocks of Grad ammunition, so is relying on rockets sourced from other countries. Volodymyr says supplies are coming from the Czech Republic, Romania and Pakistan. He complains the rockets originating from Pakistan are "not of a good quality".
 
Pakistan is transferring rockets to Ukraine via the Germans to get what it needs, and will need geopolitically after the war.

 
PradoTLC said:
my guess is Pakistan dumping it's crap stock
I agree, I believe this would be the oldest stock we have yet knowing our military and its inability to make good business decisions it’s probably a mix of new and old!

The more important thing now is to send a team to evaluate videos of strikes and see what are the shortcomings of our ammunition with a view to fix and improve the problems

NagaBaba said:
Urkains are use to the high quality Russia made in ammunitions.

this is the taliban low level bad quality

missiles are exploding in silo only !!

bullet is exploding in barrel only !!!

revolver is backfiring and killing the shooter only !! :omghaha:
You mean like the INSA rifles, Arjun Junk and tejas ground craft ….. wait that’s the Indian terrorist forces ……are we projecting again?

The Czechs use the Soviet machinary while Pakistan would likely be using Chinese ones. There could be a difference/variation in making of ammo. Because although both are 122mm Rockets, but development cycles have evolved differently. That may be the cause of this feedback.
 
Khan vilatey said:
You mean like the INSA rifles, Arjun tank and tejas ground craft ….. wait that’s the Indian terrorist forces ……are we projecting much

Sir, this is the slavics brother blood fight

but, they are having same DNA and thought process

Russia is the big brother.. too much strong

Ukraine is having no oil and gas, and is not having even gold or diamond mine like even Africa monkey countrys.

hence, America is not seeing the profits

therefore, soon they will giving up the failed try against RUSSIA
 
FuturePAF said:
Pakistan is transferring rockets to Ukraine via the Germans to get what it needs, and will need geopolitically after the war.

And what exactly is that?
Is that IMF deal or loan restructuring???

Because FOR now it seems it's only green cards and European 🏰🏰 for CORPS COMMANDERS
 
Maybe they're actually not very good? Could be a whole host of reasons. Could of sold them old out of date stock (is that a thing with rockets?). Could be poor quality.

Ought to investigate feedback and take it on board - don't want to be engineering solutions when the enemy is shooting at you.
 
NagaBaba said:
missiles are exploding in silo only !!
www.ndtv.com

Don't Blame Us, Says Ammunition Maker After Army's 35-Crore Gun Explodes

When the barrel of India's brand-new ultra-light and long-range artillery gun exploded during a field trial a few days ago, the damage was attributed by army sources to home-made ammunition.
NagaBaba said:
bullet is exploding in barrel only !!!
www.theweek.in

Why India’s homemade INSAS rifle failed to fire?

An audit report throws light on reasons behind 5.56 mm INSAS assault rifle’s infamy
NagaBaba said:
revolver is backfiring and killing the shooter only !!
www.indiatimes.com

Faulty Ammunitions By Ordnance Factories Have Killed 27 Indian Soldiers, Injured 159 Since 2014

As per estimates, Rs 658.58 crore worth of ammunition had to be disposed off between April 2014 and April 2019, during its shelf life.
