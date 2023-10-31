Pakistani in Chennai ! Nice videos of my city

ProudThamizhan
This gentleman from Pakistan has bene touring India for the Worldcup 2023 matches. In the process he has been publishing his videos which I find quite interesting, especially his Chennai Tamilnadu experience - I have to get to Chennai soon , miss it sometimes!
I dunno if Youtube is still banned in Pak or not but in case you can, take look !
