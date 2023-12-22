What's new

Pakistani Fauj across the kohala bridge...leave azad Kashmir immediately...

Mithubajwa

Mithubajwa

FULL MEMBER
Sep 28, 2023
170
0
24
Country
Belgium
Location
Belgium
Napak army should leave azad Kashmir immediately... Get the hell out of azad Kashmir to across the kohala bridge.
Leave azad Kashmir
Kashmiri don't want anything to do with NaPak fauj ..
You sold Kashmir to INDIA we will win it back but before that we shall pull you across kohala bridge..
Pakistani army shall not cross
Kohala bridge
Manserra
Vacate mirpur and mangla dam as well
We don't want your kind in Azad Kashmir.
We are Kashmiri never ever be ruled by Punjabi...
Wake up Kashmiris Punjabi have sold you to India...let's kick the shit out of Pakistan army from azad Kashmir..
No DHA or any Pak fauj project in azad Kashmir.
Hum kya chahtay
AZADI
Pakistan fauJ
Get out leave Kashmir
Kashmir for Kashmiri we ain't gonna let it become a Punjabi project .
Kashmiris can negotiate between India and America and still walk away with independent Kashmir...
Chinese will help kashmiris
Pakistan fauJ GOODBYE
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

R
Modi and Netanyahu: Two Sides of The Same Coin
2 3
Replies
32
Views
2K
zafarbashir_
Z
W
Foreign Policy: New Indian Bridge in Kashmir Heightens Regional Worries
Replies
3
Views
834
Hecig
H
R
G20 Kashmir Meeting: Modi's PR Ploy Backfires!
2 3 4 5
Replies
68
Views
5K
RiazHaq
R
N
Kashmir buzzing with activity, brimming with guns to welcome G20 delegates
Replies
3
Views
576
NG Missile Vessels
N
muhammadhafeezmalik
Electricity should be sold at a different price in Lahore and Peshawar: Taimur Khan Jhagra
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
97
Views
4K
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom