Pakistani establishment vs Indian establishment and American establishment

The Pakistani establishment knelt before the international establishment and blocked Imran Khan's path and brought the country to the brink of bankruptcy. on the other hand The Indian establishment opened doors for Narendra Modi by lobbying the global establishment and helped India's economy.
Amaraicn establishment brought Biden in power.This Biden administration is the face of Imperialism. Biden is an old rat. he is a key member of Angelo Saxon Led imperialism since 50 years to run American and west cruelty around the world. American establishment design things to lose trump elections and brought Biden into power and then started the Ukraine war as the Afghanistan war loss was too big for them. any human stand against that system he or she is Destined to be killed. likes of sadam Gaddafi murssi. now they are after Putin trump and Imran Khan.
Pakistani establishment is just small dirty dog of international establishment they killed blondly very famous journalist Arshad Sharif and later they kidnapped and killed another very famous journalist imran khan raiaz. many journalists ran for their life and faceing cases. Young girls are being kidnaped and raps in police custody. ex-prime minister imran khan was attacked. They tired to kill him and his senior leadership was thrown into jail and forced them leave imran khan.Pakistani society is dying. nation's morale is historically low. Young boys are leaving country and running to other countries. Recently some 400 Pakistanis died in the sea of Greece. their ship was sunk. it all happened when they removed Imran Khan from office on behalf of international establishment. When you do things againt will of people country fall is done. Only option Pakistani nation as is imran khan. He is the only one can Lift and hail nation's moral. He is the only one who has trust of abroad living pakistanis as well inside Pakistan

There is a example can be admired.The prime example how turk nation stood against its own establishment which was working againt the will of people of Turkey. Turkish establishment was lap dog of west.People of turkia showed the world how you must react when your own establishment committs treason.
 
How does America start Ukraine war ?
 
How does America start Ukraine war ?
Breaking agreement. Extending nato after fall
Of Berlin wall. It was clearly agreed that after sovit withdrawal from east germany allied forces will not extend to soviet. But usa was keep breaking agreement and forced European partners to extend nato to towards soviet. Nato went Latvia Lithuania Romania I mean you can keep counting the numbers. There must b a red line to cross for Russians and Ukraine was their redline. If usa want to finsh this war it can be done in one hour but usa wants to bleed russia way they bleeded soviet in Afghanistan. They keep supplying weapons to Ukraine. usa is mistaken this time as many Muslims countries China, African and Latino American countries are standing behind russia. So man powers and fire has no limit for russia.Last time sovit was alone in Afghanistan. If any case Russian lose this war then they have to balance it with wipe out some country with nuks way amaraicn did with Japan.fall of Russian mean total destruction for world in hands of usa and west. Next number will be Chinese so everyone is fighting for their survival. As we already seen amaraicn led system's cruelty in Afghanistan Iraq liybia Syria..
I tell you, your country India will not be speared.. so you must keep in your mind as well. As history of india shows they must be occupied once in century by foreign forces its been 75 years since they got freedom so 25 years left for Indian to be occupied Lol
How this war started in ukrain. It was started when majority Russian pro government was removed by usa n west similar to Pakistan way khan government was removed by amaraicn proxies in Pakistan.
How they removed khan government they have learn from the mistake which they committed in turky while they try to kill Turkish president in 2016. This time they used proxies in pakistan's Parliament and in pakistan army to make it look legal
 
People of Ukraine have the right to decide their future. You are telling me some schmuck from Pakistan can migrate into EU while Ukraine cannot join EU
 
People of Ukraine have the right to decide their future. You are telling me some schmuck from Pakistan can migrate into EU while Ukraine cannot join EU
Bloody Indian with amaraicn flag wil tell how world must live.
 
I say better than incompetent Pakistanis deciding how the world should be run

People of Ukraine have the right to decide their future
 
We not say how world must live. We say let the world live way tgey want. Don't go some els borders on the name of freedom of navigation and some bloody rules set by usa and forced by their Naval asserts around the wold. If someone do this to your borders?
 
Oky take them in economic union but not nato.. but you have zero respect care to Ukraine lives. You just want to hurt Russia.. if you have little respect for humanity. You could have helped palestinians.. do you think world is as stupid as you amaraicn are..
 
Okay Ukraine joins EU only. What will happen next ? What do you think ? @Cash GK
 
Some countries for sure will be wiped out from map by Russians. Because Russian can not afford to lose. As nato is directly involved in war. Disaster is waiting to happen any time soon. Which will wipe out many nato countries from map.

Let's make a equation
If Russians attack with atomic bombs some big cities of eu likes of Paris hate to say Madrid London Berlin half of eu economy and population will be done. Because Europe is intensely populated as compare to Russia
Now we look at nato if they use atomic bumps on Russia they still have massive land to have resettlement. Most importantly they have Muslim population which will decide the war.
In both way usa will be winner on the cost of lives of Ukraine Russian and Europeans. Usa dont care if Poland Germany Romania Lithuania wipe out from map. Usa don't care if Europeans are buying expensive gas and energy. Usa will Sacrifice Anything to maintain their Minopoly in world order.
 

