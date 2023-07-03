Pakistani Colonial Hangover & Lack of Self Confidence

Hi,

You morons---. The pioneer pak nuc scientists did not grow on mother tongue base education---.



My uncle---one of the pioneers of pak nuc program---came from a family of illiterates---neither could his father read or write nor could his mother---either punjabi or urdu.



Yet he left 8 nuclear reactors design for Georgia tech in the late 60's---.



Dr Qadeer fluent in english & dutch---. Dr Munir, Bashir Mahood----and all other scientists of that time---fluent in english and possibly in french or german as well.



Wing Cmndr Jan Mahmood our pioneer sabre F86 pilot---at the time of delivery of the first batch of f-86 sabres in the USA spun the americans arpund with his flying provess---fluent in english.



The f-16 pilots in training at Hill AFB and other US locations---completed in 6 months what Israeli and Korean pilots taking 2 years to complete---why---better english.



They were not taught in their mother tongues---.



The children of all the pakistani judges---politicians---generals---all educated in english---only for one reason---to be ahead of the others---.



Teaching in mother tongue is a fraud and deceptive---.

It is only done for those races & ethnic groups who are INFERIOR in MENTAL CAPACITIES---.



Pakistani community either be Blauch---sindhi---punjabi or pashtun has no diminished mental capacities either for them or for their children---.



We are a very sharp people---this mother tongue learning is to keep us down and backwards---and you fools fall for it---.



In the USA---white / chinese / rich people have governesses for their children teaching them spanish---french---german---chinese as a supplemental language right from babies---.



Patrents will speak with them in english---governesses will speak with them in their language---.



@Neelo ----my child you have no clue how vicious this world is towards pakistan---the only muslim nuc state---. The world will try to decimate the pakistani infrastructure at all costs---and it will do it thru people like you---