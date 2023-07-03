Pakistani Colonial Hangover & Lack of Self Confidence

Neelo
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Mar 15, 2023
- Messages
- 932
- Reaction score
- -1
- Country
- Location
Why is it whenever any group of Pakistanis decide to “go there own way”, they are lambasted and attacked?
If we want an independent foreign policy, the beggars of PMLN start crying.
I, along many other educators, have been pressing the issue of Pakistan protecting languages in Pakistan and ensuring that education is done in languages than can benefit children. It’s already been proven that primary education in mother tongue helps students later down the line in life since they actually LEARN and don’t memorize.
This is a huge problem in Pakistan. The quality of education is poor because the majority of students come from non-Urdu speaking homes. Primary education should be ideally done in mother tongues with transition to Urdu in secondary and beyond.
When I suggested that Pakistan to emphasize more on protecting languages and ensuring education is done in languages that can benefit society as a whole (and not a select few elityas) this is the reply I got.
Note, he uses his privilege as the excuse why everything in Pakistan is just fine!
Somebody actually wrote this reply to me.
What is wrong with our people?
This guy actually wrote:
The children of all the pakistani judges---politicians---generals---all educated in english---only for one reason---to be ahead of the others---.
Where are we in the world kotay?
If we want an independent foreign policy, the beggars of PMLN start crying.
I, along many other educators, have been pressing the issue of Pakistan protecting languages in Pakistan and ensuring that education is done in languages than can benefit children. It’s already been proven that primary education in mother tongue helps students later down the line in life since they actually LEARN and don’t memorize.
This is a huge problem in Pakistan. The quality of education is poor because the majority of students come from non-Urdu speaking homes. Primary education should be ideally done in mother tongues with transition to Urdu in secondary and beyond.
When I suggested that Pakistan to emphasize more on protecting languages and ensuring education is done in languages that can benefit society as a whole (and not a select few elityas) this is the reply I got.
Note, he uses his privilege as the excuse why everything in Pakistan is just fine!
Hi,
You morons---. The pioneer pak nuc scientists did not grow on mother tongue base education---.
My uncle---one of the pioneers of pak nuc program---came from a family of illiterates---neither could his father read or write nor could his mother---either punjabi or urdu.
Yet he left 8 nuclear reactors design for Georgia tech in the late 60's---.
Dr Qadeer fluent in english & dutch---. Dr Munir, Bashir Mahood----and all other scientists of that time---fluent in english and possibly in french or german as well.
Wing Cmndr Jan Mahmood our pioneer sabre F86 pilot---at the time of delivery of the first batch of f-86 sabres in the USA spun the americans arpund with his flying provess---fluent in english.
The f-16 pilots in training at Hill AFB and other US locations---completed in 6 months what Israeli and Korean pilots taking 2 years to complete---why---better english.
They were not taught in their mother tongues---.
The children of all the pakistani judges---politicians---generals---all educated in english---only for one reason---to be ahead of the others---.
Teaching in mother tongue is a fraud and deceptive---.
It is only done for those races & ethnic groups who are INFERIOR in MENTAL CAPACITIES---.
Pakistani community either be Blauch---sindhi---punjabi or pashtun has no diminished mental capacities either for them or for their children---.
We are a very sharp people---this mother tongue learning is to keep us down and backwards---and you fools fall for it---.
In the USA---white / chinese / rich people have governesses for their children teaching them spanish---french---german---chinese as a supplemental language right from babies---.
Patrents will speak with them in english---governesses will speak with them in their language---.
@Neelo ----my child you have no clue how vicious this world is towards pakistan---the only muslim nuc state---. The world will try to decimate the pakistani infrastructure at all costs---and it will do it thru people like you---
Somebody actually wrote this reply to me.
What is wrong with our people?
This guy actually wrote:
The children of all the pakistani judges---politicians---generals---all educated in english---only for one reason---to be ahead of the others---.
Where are we in the world kotay?