What's new

Pakistani Beggars Vs Thieving Bahratis

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 9, 2009
Messages
40,975
Reaction score
181
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
So the news that majority of beggars documented or picked up in KSA are Pakistanis. Indeed very shameful and embarrassing news for any nation. Period.
However this news certainly sent PDF's Bakhtora community into a festive mood and the link is repeatedly posted by the Bakhtoras to embarrass Pakistani members on what was once called Pakistan Defence Forum :lol:.
Now let's analyse this a little. All the culprits would have firstly required documents like Passports and Visas (Costing Tens of Thousand Rupees). They didn't trek it to KSA So obviously they bought Airline Tickets (Costing Hundred of Thousand Rupees). I guess it would only be worth their while if they spent a month or so in the visiting country. Add cost of accommodation, food and clothes to the above, making the trip Costing every individual several hundred thousand Rupees. Likewise you find beggars in most countries and the usual practice is either these people sit outside busy thoroughfares or walk the streets and approach pedestrians. If one feels generous, he will hand over some cash or just walk away. Now remember that these culprits spent hundreds of thousands before setting foot in KSA. So it's obvious they are backed and supported by some organised gang, but nonetheless it's embarrassing and humiliating for the nation.
Now these Bakhtoras, who on this news were having cowdung parties, are reminded of their own standing not just in one or two countries but globally. A decade earlier, Indians were widely reported as Number One Shoplifters in the world. Bhartis won Gold in this category continously for Five years in a row. Well done.
Now these Indian thieves had no mercy or remorse , they usually walk into stores or malls and steal whatever they get their hands on. While most Indian thieves did it to boost their ways of living, others are known to steal to fulfil their drugs and alcohol issues and some just did it as it's in their nature, like one Narinder Kaur , the 53 year old did it ad a full time career and amassed a fortune of over Half a million pounds. Indeed a healthy contribution to the Indian economy .

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

A nation of shoplifters? India No.1 in retail theft | India News - Times of India

India News: A survey of 'retail crime and loss in the world' says India has the highest retail shrinkage at 3.2%. Retail shrinkage is the loss of products due to
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com

The world's biggest shoplifters; India ranks No. 1!

The world over, shoplifters are giving the retail industry a gigantic headache. A $119-billion headache!
www.rediff.com

m.economictimes.com

Indians top shoplifters' list: Survey

A yawning gap between haves & have-nots, exposure to new opportunities & products and rapid growth of consumerist culture in India seen as some of the prominent reasons behind lifting of objects.
m.economictimes.com m.economictimes.com

www.outlookindia.com

Itchy Fingers

Itchy Fingers
www.outlookindia.com www.outlookindia.com

www.dnaindia.com

Shoplifting nation: India No 1 in retail theft once again

Napoleon Bonaparte called Britain a nation of shopkeepers. India has earned a more dubious distinction — of being a nation of shoplifters.
www.dnaindia.com

www.dailymail.co.uk

How a middle-class mother became Britain's most prolific shoplifter

Charming, always impeccably dressed and often at the wheel of a large, glossy Mercedes, Nina Tiara was the very image of middle-class respectability.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk

@Areesh @Dalit @Hakikat ve Hikmet @DESERT FIGHTER
 
Another thing to mention is the THIEVING INSTITUTION in BHARAT known as the TEMPLE. POOJARI BRAMEN feed off the wealth of lower-castes they have successfully conned into supporting their filthy, parasitical behinds, and end up raking hundreds of millions every year. When you learn of all the wealth they've managed to siphon this way, TANATANI KUCHRA resembles a SCAM more than a "vay of life"!
 
Windjammer said:
So the news that majority of beggars documented or picked up in KSA are Pakistanis. Indeed very shameful and embarrassing news for any nation. Period.
However this news certainly sent PDF's Bakhtora community into a festive mood and the link is repeatedly posted by the Bakhtoras to embarrass Pakistani members on what was once called Pakistan Defence Forum :lol:.
Now let's analyse this a little. All the culprits would have firstly required documents like Passports and Visas (Costing Tens of Thousand Rupees). They didn't trek it to KSA So obviously they bought Airline Tickets (Costing Hundred of Thousand Rupees). I guess it would only be worth their while if they spent a month or so in the visiting country. Add cost of accommodation, food and clothes to the above, making the trip Costing every individual several hundred thousand Rupees. Likewise you find beggars in most countries and the usual practice is either these people sit outside busy thoroughfares or walk the streets and approach pedestrians. If one feels generous, he will hand over some cash or just walk away. Now remember that these culprits spent hundreds of thousands before setting foot in KSA. So it's obvious they are backed and supported by some organised gang, but nonetheless it's embarrassing and humiliating for the nation.
Now these Bakhtoras, who on this news were having cowdung parties, are reminded of their own standing not just in one or two countries but globally. A decade earlier, Indians were widely reported as Number One Shoplifters in the world. Bhartis won Gold in this category continously for Five years in a row. Well done.
Now these Indian thieves had no mercy or remorse , they usually walk into stores or malls and steal whatever they get their hands on. While most Indian thieves did it to boost their ways of living, others are known to steal to fulfil their drugs and alcohol issues and some just did it as it's in their nature, like one Narinder Kaur , the 53 year old did it ad a full time career and amassed a fortune of over Half a million pounds. Indeed a healthy contribution to the Indian economy .

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

A nation of shoplifters? India No.1 in retail theft | India News - Times of India

India News: A survey of 'retail crime and loss in the world' says India has the highest retail shrinkage at 3.2%. Retail shrinkage is the loss of products due to
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com

The world's biggest shoplifters; India ranks No. 1!

The world over, shoplifters are giving the retail industry a gigantic headache. A $119-billion headache!
www.rediff.com

m.economictimes.com

Indians top shoplifters' list: Survey

A yawning gap between haves & have-nots, exposure to new opportunities & products and rapid growth of consumerist culture in India seen as some of the prominent reasons behind lifting of objects.
m.economictimes.com m.economictimes.com

www.outlookindia.com

Itchy Fingers

Itchy Fingers
www.outlookindia.com www.outlookindia.com

www.dnaindia.com

Shoplifting nation: India No 1 in retail theft once again

Napoleon Bonaparte called Britain a nation of shopkeepers. India has earned a more dubious distinction — of being a nation of shoplifters.
www.dnaindia.com

www.dailymail.co.uk

How a middle-class mother became Britain's most prolific shoplifter

Charming, always impeccably dressed and often at the wheel of a large, glossy Mercedes, Nina Tiara was the very image of middle-class respectability.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk

@Areesh @Dalit @Hakikat ve Hikmet @DESERT FIGHTER
Click to expand...
Lol. Choti kushiyan with false equivalence. You had to quote a survey and theft may mostly be in India. We are making fun of beggaristan exporting beggars to other countries. Pakjeets are getting dumber by the day.

Walmart in India is expanding like crazy, doesn't report any theft related issues. Infact theft in India is way less than theft in USA.

www.google.com

How Walmart Is Pivoting It’s Strategy To Win The Indian Market

Walmart continues to rule when it comes to being the biggest retailer in the world and there are some lessons that can be learned from this retailer giant.
www.google.com
 
Last edited:
Windjammer said:
So the news that majority of beggars documented or picked up in KSA are Pakistanis. Indeed very shameful and embarrassing news for any nation. Period.
However this news certainly sent PDF's Bakhtora community into a festive mood and the link is repeatedly posted by the Bakhtoras to embarrass Pakistani members on what was once called Pakistan Defence Forum :lol:.
Now let's analyse this a little. All the culprits would have firstly required documents like Passports and Visas (Costing Tens of Thousand Rupees). They didn't trek it to KSA So obviously they bought Airline Tickets (Costing Hundred of Thousand Rupees). I guess it would only be worth their while if they spent a month or so in the visiting country. Add cost of accommodation, food and clothes to the above, making the trip Costing every individual several hundred thousand Rupees. Likewise you find beggars in most countries and the usual practice is either these people sit outside busy thoroughfares or walk the streets and approach pedestrians. If one feels generous, he will hand over some cash or just walk away. Now remember that these culprits spent hundreds of thousands before setting foot in KSA. So it's obvious they are backed and supported by some organised gang, but nonetheless it's embarrassing and humiliating for the nation.
Now these Bakhtoras, who on this news were having cowdung parties, are reminded of their own standing not just in one or two countries but globally. A decade earlier, Indians were widely reported as Number One Shoplifters in the world. Bhartis won Gold in this category continously for Five years in a row. Well done.
Now these Indian thieves had no mercy or remorse , they usually walk into stores or malls and steal whatever they get their hands on. While most Indian thieves did it to boost their ways of living, others are known to steal to fulfil their drugs and alcohol issues and some just did it as it's in their nature, like one Narinder Kaur , the 53 year old did it ad a full time career and amassed a fortune of over Half a million pounds. Indeed a healthy contribution to the Indian economy .

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

A nation of shoplifters? India No.1 in retail theft | India News - Times of India

India News: A survey of 'retail crime and loss in the world' says India has the highest retail shrinkage at 3.2%. Retail shrinkage is the loss of products due to
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com

The world's biggest shoplifters; India ranks No. 1!

The world over, shoplifters are giving the retail industry a gigantic headache. A $119-billion headache!
www.rediff.com

m.economictimes.com

Indians top shoplifters' list: Survey

A yawning gap between haves & have-nots, exposure to new opportunities & products and rapid growth of consumerist culture in India seen as some of the prominent reasons behind lifting of objects.
m.economictimes.com m.economictimes.com

www.outlookindia.com

Itchy Fingers

Itchy Fingers
www.outlookindia.com www.outlookindia.com

www.dnaindia.com

Shoplifting nation: India No 1 in retail theft once again

Napoleon Bonaparte called Britain a nation of shopkeepers. India has earned a more dubious distinction — of being a nation of shoplifters.
www.dnaindia.com

www.dailymail.co.uk

How a middle-class mother became Britain's most prolific shoplifter

Charming, always impeccably dressed and often at the wheel of a large, glossy Mercedes, Nina Tiara was the very image of middle-class respectability.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk

@Areesh @Dalit @Hakikat ve Hikmet @DESERT FIGHTER
Click to expand...
It is always repeat offenders who beg and steal because it is free money. At least it is preferably better to beg than steal. So, you get a gold 🏆 for begging. 😄
 
protean said:
Lol. Choti kushiyan with false equivalence. You had to quote a survey and theft may mostly be in India. We are making fun of beggaristan exporting beggars to other countries. Pakjeets are getting dumber by the day.

Walmart in India is expanding like crazy, doesn't report any theft related issues. Infact theft in India is way less than theft in USA.

www.google.com

How Walmart Is Pivoting It’s Strategy To Win The Indian Market

Walmart continues to rule when it comes to being the biggest retailer in the world and there are some lessons that can be learned from this retailer giant.
www.google.com
Click to expand...
The best way to describe a lowlife Bakhtora is...Char Anna Ki Murghi aur Bara Anna ka Masala.
Giving three names to your country doesn't make it the world. The real civilised world is beyond your borders.
Read the links...do they name you as biggest thieves in India or the world.

20101023_wbc493.gif


my2cents said:
It is always repeat offenders who beg and steal because it is free money. At least it is preferably better to beg than steal. So, you get a gold 🏆 for begging. 😄
Click to expand...
Please don't try to grow a brain.
Neither is acceptable.
Beggars at worst will be deported while thieves often end up behind bars and get fined , banned from Venues and named and shamed on social media.
 
Last edited:

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Tax, electricity, gas thieves be declared 'terrorists': Khawaja Asif
Replies
5
Views
146
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
N
‘90% of Beggars Arrested Abroad are Pakistanis’, Secretary Overseas
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
96
Views
3K
xyx007
xyx007
beijingwalker
Target says it will close nine stores in major cities across US, citing violence and theft. ‘Unprecedented’ theft contributed to $112 billion in retai
Replies
1
Views
143
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
StraightEdge
Target says it will close nine stores in major cities, citing violence and theft
Replies
4
Views
170
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
ghazi52
Auto thieves take away 67 vehicles in Islamabad
Replies
7
Views
530
alphapak
alphapak

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom