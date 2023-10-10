Pakistani Beggars Vs Thieving Bahratis

A nation of shoplifters? India No.1 in retail theft | India News - Times of India India News: A survey of 'retail crime and loss in the world' says India has the highest retail shrinkage at 3.2%. Retail shrinkage is the loss of products due to

The world's biggest shoplifters; India ranks No. 1! The world over, shoplifters are giving the retail industry a gigantic headache. A $119-billion headache!

Indians top shoplifters' list: Survey A yawning gap between haves & have-nots, exposure to new opportunities & products and rapid growth of consumerist culture in India seen as some of the prominent reasons behind lifting of objects.

Itchy Fingers Itchy Fingers

Shoplifting nation: India No 1 in retail theft once again Napoleon Bonaparte called Britain a nation of shopkeepers. India has earned a more dubious distinction — of being a nation of shoplifters.

How a middle-class mother became Britain's most prolific shoplifter Charming, always impeccably dressed and often at the wheel of a large, glossy Mercedes, Nina Tiara was the very image of middle-class respectability.

