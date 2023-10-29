What's new

Pakistani Authorities Cracks Down on Israel Rally Against Israeli Genocide

Worldwide protests were arranged on Saturday October 28 against the Israeli genocide in Gaza. A similar rally was planned in Islamabad today. However ruling military junta showed solidarity with Israel and unleased police force and tear gas on the protestors.

This rally was to take place at the same venue where maulana diesel was allowed to protest against Supreme court back in Feb/March 2023.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1718286015365071166

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1718282847297904686
 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1718339185382171058



