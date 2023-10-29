What's new

Pakistani Authorities Crack Down on Rally Against Israeli Genocide in Gaza

Worldwide protests were arranged on Saturday October 28 against the Israeli genocide in Gaza. A similar rally was planned in Islamabad today. However ruling military junta showed solidarity with Israel and unleased police force and tear gas on the protestors.

This rally was to take place at the same venue where maulana diesel was allowed to protest against Supreme court back in Feb/March 2023.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1718286015365071166

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1718282847297904686
 
Last edited:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1718339185382171058



1698539725094.png
 
Bleek said:
On what grounds can they reject a protest from taking place?
Click to expand...
Apparently it's because they will head to the diplomatic enclave. Red Zone is off limits hence, dispersing it before it takes place.
Crimson Blue said:
Military junta has imposed section 144 to prevent any Pro-Palestinian demonstration, as ruling generals are committed to protect interests of Israel.



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1718217491296715251
Click to expand...
There were 2 rallies literally held in Karachi, I don't think that's the issue here.
 
Tomcats said:
Apparently it's because they will head to the diplomatic enclave. Red Zone is off limits hence, dispersing it before it takes place.

There were 2 rallies literally held in Karachi, I don't think that's the issue here.
Click to expand...
Possibly because there were huge rallies in Karachi, Peshawar, etc.

So this isn't making much sense
 
Tomcats said:
Apparently it's because they will head to the diplomatic enclave. Red Zone is off limits hence, dispersing it before it takes place.
Click to expand...
Yes, JI has called for staging a protest in front of American Embassy today.
 
Crimson Blue said:
Military junta has imposed section 144 to prevent any Pro-Palestinian demonstration, as ruling generals are committed to protect interests of Israel.



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1718217491296715251
Click to expand...
protests in subcontinent is different from protest in the west, the former often descend into chaos and rioting in the streets, vandalism of property etc why do this damage to own country just to protest israel?
 
Tomcats said:
Apparently it's because they will head to the diplomatic enclave. Red Zone is off limits hence, dispersing it before it takes place.
Click to expand...

This rally was to take place at the same venue (Red Zone) where JUI was allowed to protest against Supreme court back in Feb/March 2023.

BTW, did authorities allowed any alternate venue for the demonstration?
 

