Pakistani and Indian Military exchange fire near Sialkot, Zafarwal Sector 26/10/2023

Jungibaaz said:
Get out of here with wishing death upon your own country's soldiers, sick.
Is it not sick when own Countries soldiers turn their guns on their own civilians?
The same people they should be protecting? Is it not sick when they allow drone
strikes on their own people?

Is it not sick when they hand their own people over for money?
 
Jungibaaz said:
I know people have had long standing gripes with the army's role in politics. But wtf is this?
Role in poltics? This cancer army has shadow ruled our country since the beginning and has ran it into the ground, destroying the lives and dreams of millions of my fellow country men...as far as I am concerned, it is the number 1 enemy of my country. Damn this napak army.
 
