Pakistani and Indian Military exchange fire near Sialkot, Zafarwal Sector 26/10/2023

Tomcats
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Jan 24, 2020
- Messages
- 2,219
- Reaction score
- 1
- Country
- Location
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
I know people have had long standing gripes with the army's role in politics. But wtf is this?I hope Indians kill a lot of this harami army men.
Get out of here with wishing death upon your own country's soldiers, sick.
Role in poltics? This cancer army has shadow ruled our country since the beginning and has ran it into the ground, destroying the lives and dreams of millions of my fellow country men...as far as I am concerned, it is the number 1 enemy of my country. Damn this napak army.I know people have had long standing gripes with the army's role in politics. But wtf is this?