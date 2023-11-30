What's new

Pakistani American knocks out an Arab Zionist who attacked him in the USA FULL VIDEO

^ Full Video


American Pakistani Islamic Dawah preacher, known as "IamtheWarner" on YouTube knocks out a Zionist. He returns to Dawah straight after.

MashAllah. This wasn't the first time an anti-Islam hater got knocked out by a Pakistani American. A while back Sheik Uthman, who is Pashtun-Pakistani stood up against a knife attacker.


Good to see that Pashtun blood running deep. Both Uthman and the Warner preach professionally and respectfully, but they are ALWAYS ready to defend themselves. That's how Muslims show always be.
 
