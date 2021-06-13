What's new

Pakistan War on Terrorism

The first major combat operation in the WoT went away big time.
An agonizing trap. the characteristic deceit of frontier warfare came about as a rude jolt to the troopers.
Over the years it's side-effects would reverberate in the soldiers who served there...and still do.



1623614647825.png



It was a very bad show - the militants tricked them by using local 'purdah' pretext.
Several troops including 2 officers killed. Major militant commanders like Tahir Yoldashev and Siraj Haqqani escaped with 30+ more.
 
Can you share the source? I'd order my copy today.
 
if I am not wrong, this might be from Inside Pakistan Army by Carey Schofield. I read it years back but maybe its an excerpt from that.
 
2004 South Waziristan Operation Al-Mizan..

1629203173828.png
 
Pak army artillery guns and type-69 tanks placed at bajur fort during operation sherdill 2010.

Fos55CdakAAD3sf




Fos55CdaEAAjBH0
 
𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐋𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐡𝐢 𝐰𝐚 𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐡𝐢 𝐫𝐚𝐣𝐢'𝐮𝐧
N Sub Murtaza Bhutta Shaheed, who made the ultimate sacrifice while safeguarding our country and fulfilling his duty with unwavering commitment. With unyielding courage, he valiantly fought against terrorists in the Jani Khel.

Subedar Murtaza Bhutta's remarkable bravery and dedication to the cause of protecting our nation serve as a shining example for us all. As we honor Subedar Murtaza Bhutta, we are reminded of the immense sacrifices made by our armed forces, who place themselves in harm's way to ensure our safety and security. Their unwavering commitment and bravery serve as a testament to the noble spirit that runs deep within our military.

We salute N Subedar Murtaza Bhutta and all the brave soldiers who have laid down their lives for Pakistan. Their sacrifice will continue to inspire future generations to serve our country with unwavering dedication and valor.


Image
 
2 soldiers martyred, as many terrorists killed in Bannu gun battle: ISPR

Iftikhar Shirazi
June 3, 2023

032345236a8c38d.jpg



Two soldiers were martyred and as many terrorists killed during an intense exchange of fire in the Janikhel area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district on Saturday, according to a statement issued by the military’s media affairs wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said security personnel “ effectively engaged the terrorists’ location“ during the gun battle, as a result of which “two terrorists were sent to hell”.

Meanwhile, the ISPR added, 40-year-old Naib Subedar Ghulam Murataza, a resident of Bahawalpur district, and 41-year-old Havildar Muhammad Anwar, a resident of Sialkot district, “having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat (martyrdom)”.
 
Reality

  • Most nations stop border crossing with Fence and Monitoring , Fauj has not done their duty
  • If some "alleged" person is killed by Army , without standing in court how can anyone know who they were? Or what their motive was ?
  • It is failure if anyone crosses border and they are claimed to be terrorist

  • Pakistani people have already Paid Fauj too much
  • Now we can't tolorate Fauj and their demands
  • Since Election were not held - Fauj has lost it's credibility


Now stand and make a Punch sign in air , all you want for photo shoot but public is awake

1688233290928.png




Koon Si war ?
What war on Terror ?

Hold Election we are sick of seeing your shananigans , if your border was strong you would not be hunting down people inside country
 
