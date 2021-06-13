Pakistan War on Terrorism

ghazi52
The first major combat operation in the WoT went away big time.
An agonizing trap. the characteristic deceit of frontier warfare came about as a rude jolt to the troopers.
Over the years it's side-effects would reverberate in the soldiers who served there...and still do.
It was a very bad show - the militants tricked them by using local 'purdah' pretext.
Several troops including 2 officers killed. Major militant commanders like Tahir Yoldashev and Siraj Haqqani escaped with 30+ more.
