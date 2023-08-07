What's new

Pakistan wants Iran to suspend gas obligations

Kingdom come

Kingdom come

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Jun 15, 2021
Messages
688
Reaction score
-3
Country
United Kingdom
Location
India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has issued notice of ‘Force Majeure and Excusing Event’ to Iran to suspend its contractual obligation on completion of multi-billion-dollar Iran-Pakistan (IP) gas pipeline project because of external factors outside Islamabad’s control.

Simply put, Pakistan has expressed its inability to pursue the project as long as US sanctions on Iran remain in place or Washington tacitly green lights Islamabad to go ahead with the project that has been in cold storage for almost a decade despite acute energy shortages in the South Asian nation of 240 million.

“Pakistan has issued a Force Majeure and Excusing Event notice to Iran under the Gas Sales and Purchase Agreement (GSPA), which resultantly suspends Pakistan’s obligations under the GSPA,” according to a written testimony Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik has given to the National Assembly.

In a policy statement placed on the floor of the National Assembly, the minister also put on record that Iran disputed the notice of force majeure and excusing event. The statement came in response to questions from Jamal-ud-Din, MNA, who wanted to know if the government of Pakistan had a target completion date for the cross-border energy project and whether fines were due in case of delays and if other regional nations were enhancing trade relations despite UN sanctions.
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
Exploration, production firms threaten to suspend activities
Replies
1
Views
97
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
Edevelop
Pakistan, Turkmenistan ink accord to implement TAPI gas pipeline project
Replies
13
Views
558
Abdul Rehman Majeed
A
HAIDER
$18bn penalty feared if Pakistan doesn’t complete Iran gas project
Replies
8
Views
621
nahtanbob
N
Edevelop
Pakistan, Iran chalk out five-year trade plan with $5 billion target
Replies
5
Views
144
Samlee
Samlee
Edevelop
Pak-Iran trade volume touches historic high, surpasses $2bn mark
Replies
0
Views
374
Edevelop
Edevelop

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom