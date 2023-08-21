What's new

Pakistan vows befitting response to India at ‘time and place of its choosing’

60-year-old citizen martyred in Indian ceasefire firing violation along LOC: ISPR
1692641598679.png

Indian Army in an unprovoked firing in Nikyal sector targeted an innocent civilian along the Line of Control (LOC) and martyred a sixty-year-old man named Ghiyas—a resident of village Oli of district Kotli in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Three women were also injured while cutting grass in the fields along the LOC in the wake of firing incident.

The ISPR in a statement said that blatant Indian aggression is a clear violation of the existing ceasefire agreement.

Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson said that Pakistan wants peace and tranquility on its borders, but all necessary measures will be taken to protect the lives and property of its citizens.

A Pakistan army soldier on the line of control that divides Kashmir between Pakistan and India. Photograph: Anjum Naveed/AP.

“Any adventure against the people of Pakistan will be given a befitting response at the time and place of our choice,” the ISPR DG said in a statement issued on Monday.

Kashmiris are brothers in arms: COAS​

Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir addressing an Azadi Parade on August 14 expressed full support for the Kashmiri brethren of the occupied territory, and said that Pakistan supported the indigenous freedom struggle of the people of Kashmir, who were facing the atrocities of the Indian Army.

He said that Pakistan would continue to provide moral, political, and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for self-determination.
