What's new

Pakistan Turkey Defence Production Updates

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
96,953
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
ISTANBUL , TURKEY
Mar 30, 2021

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the #Pakistan Armed Forces, General Nadeem Raza visited the Presidency of Defense Industries of Turkey.

He was received by President of the SSB and held a delegation level meeting.


1617122444043.png





1617122520398.png
 
Last edited:
Pakistan signs two contracts worth $33.4 million with Turkish shipbuilder Sanmar Shipyards for 4 ASD tugboats and 2 pilot boats to be delivered in one year.
Maritime Minister Ali H Zaidi invited the Turkish company to build shipyard in Pakistan, transfer technology and share expertise.

Mar 30, 2021

1617123115070.png
 
Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Pakistan:

"Defense cooperation with Pakistan, especially the MİLDEN submarine, will increase. They said they wanted to cooperate with us on the submarine project. Production of MİLGEM warships continues.


Image




Image






Image
 
ghazi52 said:
Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Pakistan:

"Defense cooperation with Pakistan, especially the MİLDEN submarine, will increase. They said they wanted to cooperate with us on the submarine project. Production of MİLGEM warships continues.


Image




Image






Image
Click to expand...

So it is official they joined the Milden project?
 
TAI, TURKEY
Mar 31, 2021·


The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Pakistan Armed Forces, General Nadeem Raza arrived at the headquarters of the Turkish Aerospace Industries and was given a tour and was briefed about TAI platforms.


1617216585995.png






1617216613038.png





1617216655815.png
 
JamD said:
"JCSC visits Turkey and presents confirmed model of Project Azm NGFA. Turkey will buy 60 Azm's. Pakistan offers joint production with transfer of technology."

*puts down samadbond rag*
Click to expand...


Joking aside, PAC should have shared mock up for AZM after India released the AMCA's footage.
First of all, it helps to keep your people live.
 
RadarGudumluMuhimmat said:
It doesn't have to be, I bet AMCA's conceptual design isn't actually finished, you'll see constant design change. They could only show a model for propaganda that was close to the design they were considering ahead.
Click to expand...
Nope, even India has put more into AMCA than what Pakistan has into AZM thus far.

That said, the last CAS (ACM Mujahid Anwar Khan) said the PAF is open to collaborating or joining some multi-national consortium. The only condition is that the aircraft is ITAR-free.
 
Current visit is to deepen further cooperation in various defence fields and projects
 
7ee1dc77-6d9c-4c57-9c0b-26e4167fac39.png

The Turkish Armed Forces has awarded a top Pakistani military general the Legion of Merit award for his services in promoting defense relations between the two countries.

Gen. Yasar Guler, chief of Turkish General Staff, awarded Gen. Nadeem Raza, chairman joint chiefs of staff committee, at a ceremony held in the capital Ankara, a statement by the Pakistan embassy said on Thursday.

Raza, who is currently on an official visit to Turkey, was given the award in “recognition of his outstanding services for promotion of Pakistan-Turkey defense ties.”

“Both the commanders held extensive talks. Matters of bilateral interest with an emphasis on geo-strategic situation and security challenges came under discussion. Both sides reaffirmed the resolve to further enhance cooperation between the armed forces of the two brotherly countries,” the statement added.

During his trip, Raza called on Turkey’s Minister for National Defense Hulusi Akar, Commander of the Turkish Land Forces General Umit Dundar, Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces Admiral Adnan Ozbal, and Commander of Turkish Air Forces General Hasan Kucukakyuz, and Head of Presidency of Turkish Defense Industries Ismail Demir.

The statement said the Pakistan military delegation also visited various facilities of the Turkish defense industries including Baykar, which is known for its high-end drone technology.

The Pakistan military delegation also visited APS Martyrs Park in Kecioren, Ankara, and paid tribute to the martyrs of the heinous terrorist attack on Pakistani school students in Peshawar in December 2014.

To commemorate the martyrs of the Army Public School terrorist attack, APS Memorial Park was established by the Kecioren municipality and 144 trees were planted as a token of remembrance.

Source: AA
 

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom