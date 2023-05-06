What's new

Pakistan Tourism Industries

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
97,646
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,

EU willing to set up training institute, ski resort in Kaghan: official

Dawn
May 6, 2023

061048113de2a05.jpg



MANSEHRA: The Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) head on Friday said a European Union delegation had agreed to a request of the uplift body for financial assistance to execute five major projects to promote tourism in the scenic valley.

“We have floated five projects before a joint delegation of European Union and Austrian embassy in Islamabad and sought their financial assistance or grants for their execution,” Aimal Zaman Khan, the KDA chairman, told a presser here.

He said KDA’s officials led by him met with a joint delegation of EU and Austrian embassy and sought their support in promoting the hospitality industry in the valley.

“This meeting, which was held at the invitation of Austrian ambassador in Pakistan, Ms Andrea Wicke, discussed modalities and areas of interest to jointly work for uplift of the local community’s living standard while opening the local hospitality industry for foreign visitors,” Mr Khan said.

Says installing mega turbines at Kunhar River to generate power also discussed with EU delegation
Click to expand...

He said the EU delegation, which was currently visiting Pakistan, and the Austrian ambassador showed their willingness to extend financial assistance in establishing a training institute to equip local hoteliers and human resources in the hospitality field.

“They also took keen interest in producing the electricity for the business community of Naran through installing mega turbines at Kunhar River or local streams,” Mr Khan said.

He said the foreign delegation also showed interest in projects of establishing a skiing resort and installation of a cable car-cum-chairlift in Kaghan valley.

He said KDA also wanted to link the scenic Spat valley of Upper Kohistan with Kaghan valley through a road in Soach area, and also placed that proposal before the delegation.

www.dawn.com

EU willing to set up training institute, ski resort in Kaghan: official

KDA chairman says installing mega turbines at Kunhar River also discussed with EU delegation.
www.dawn.com
 
.,.,

Tourism summit in Skardu from July 7, 2023​

By Staff Reporter
Jun 30, 2023

Islamabad: Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) will organise an International Tourism Summit in Skardu from July 7 to 9, says a press release. This was briefed by ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari to Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Mohiuddin Ahmed Wani in a meeting held at Gilgit-Baltistan House in Islamabad. On the occasion, arrangements and measures regarding the tourism conference were also discussed in detail.

ICCI president while speaking said that the tourism sector is the easiest source of foreign investment for Pakistan. There are probably no other tourist destinations in the world like our northern regions. However, our problem is that unfortunately tourism has never been given priority in our country and due to lack of concrete measures in this regard, tourists are turning to other countries.

Along with the completion of CPEC project and the construction of Skardu International Airport, more steps need to be taken to promote tourism. International flights should be launched in Skardu. Flights from all over the world should come to Skardu. Apart from this, special attention should be paid to the construction of infrastructure for the promotion of tourism in Skardu. For the promotion of tourism, new restaurants, hotels and guesthouses should be built to attract tourists. Islamabad Chamber is taking special interest in promoting tourism in northern regions.

On this occasion, GB Chief Secretary Muhyiddin Wani informed the President of Islamabad Chamber about the measures taken in Gilgit including the promotion of tourism in other sectors. He said that in Gilgit-Baltistan, education, health and information technology are among my priorities. Lack of funds is also a major problem. New school buildings are being constructed. Several buildings have been upgraded.GB Government has established 5 Software Technology Parks in Gilgit, Chalas Hunza and Skardu.

A skills program for GB’s youth has been launched in collaboration with Nest University. Work is underway to reform the health sector. Modern medical equipment are being provided to the hospitals. 50-bed Cardiac Hospital and 700-bed Saifur Rehman Hospital are being established in Gilgit. The number of doctors is also being increased in the province. They are working on roads and other infrastructure in collaboration with federal agencies.
 
.,,..,
The international ride-hailing service, Yango, has made its way to #Pakistan after successfully launching in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

🌍 Yango operates in 20 countries and has already established itself as a prominent entity in the mobility sector across Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America, encompassing countries .
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
Snow fall of session 2022/2023
2 3
Replies
41
Views
3K
ghazi52
ghazi52
Signalian
Pakistan’s National Tourism Competitiveness Index
Replies
4
Views
567
nahtanbob
N
beijingwalker
Shenzhen to get world’s largest indoor indoor ski resort as big as ‘11 football pitches’
Replies
0
Views
31
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
N
G20 meetings conclude with delegates’ day out in Srinagar
Replies
2
Views
274
Kuru
Kuru
N
Kashmir buzzing with activity, brimming with guns to welcome G20 delegates
Replies
3
Views
414
NG Missile Vessels
N

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom