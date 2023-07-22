‘Pakistan tops global list of out of school children’

What's new

LARKANA: Pakistan tops worldwide list of out of school children hence the government needs to take measures to convince parents to send their children to schools and increase enrolment, according to Asif Abrar, education specialist at Unicef.

He said at an awareness session for rules of business of the Sindh Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Act, 2016, at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Memorial Library here the other day that parents be urged to send their children aged five and above to the nearest schools.

He said that teachers and parents should have positive attitude towards children during schooling. The unprecedented rains and floods last year had caused large scale migrations and done massive damage to school buildings, which ultimately affected education of children in this age group, he said.

He said that academic calendar would start in August and urged parents, teachers, education department officials and members of civil society to contribute to efforts for increasing number of school-going children.
 
Pakistan needs to build more cost-effective schools and cost-effective education.
 
That's why you never hear of any education reforms. Retards are running the show.

When I was in Manila, I saw children going to extra classes after school and leaving at 10pm and these evening tuition centres were in heavily policed safe zones where you couldn't even smoke so they can feel safe being there late.

Pakistan keeps this up it will be well behind in another decade and these Sharifs and Zardaris will still be promising heaven on earth.
 
Naaa we are top at the global list just list needs to be looked at, from the bottom up.
We are ruled by the commission merchant Shahbaz speed, blessed by Fazlu the opportunist, helped by Mr 10% Zardari's and strings are controlled by the US bought out generals so what can go wrong.
Lets army play the Milli song we are the saviours of the nation, what a pathetic generals who robbed the country youth of their future while their kids get educated abroad paid from the offshore accounts.
 

