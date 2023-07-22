‘Pakistan tops global list of out of school children’

LARKANA: Pakistan tops worldwide list of out of school children hence the government needs to take measures to convince parents to send their children to schools and increase enrolment, according to Asif Abrar, education specialist at Unicef.



He said at an awareness session for rules of business of the Sindh Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Act, 2016, at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Memorial Library here the other day that parents be urged to send their children aged five and above to the nearest schools.



He said that teachers and parents should have positive attitude towards children during schooling. The unprecedented rains and floods last year had caused large scale migrations and done massive damage to school buildings, which ultimately affected education of children in this age group, he said.



He said that academic calendar would start in August and urged parents, teachers, education department officials and members of civil society to contribute to efforts for increasing number of school-going children.