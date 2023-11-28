Pakistan Taliban threaten to attack CPEC unless 5% tax is paid

PradoTLC
Pakistani Taliban threatens to attack China’s Belt and Road route unless 'tax' paid
Chinese engineers and workers have previously come under attack in Pakistan
Apparently this reported all over the world .. but not on Geo or Dawn ?
Even fools nightmare or the that fishy poster have not posted this ..
I thought you were not noonie butt lickers and cared for Pakistan …
Why ?
