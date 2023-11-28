What's new

Pakistan Taliban threaten to attack CPEC unless 5% tax is paid

The Post

www.thepost.co.nz www.thepost.co.nz

swarajyamag.com

'Pay 5 Per Cent Tax Or...': After Baloch Fighters, TTP Threatens Chinese Projects In Pakistan Under Now Failing CPEC

swarajyamag.com

www.telegraph.co.uk

Pakistani Taliban threatens to attack China’s Belt and Road route unless 'tax' paid

Chinese engineers and workers have previously come under attack in Pakistan
www.telegraph.co.uk www.telegraph.co.uk

Apparently this reported all over the world .. but not on Geo or Dawn ?


Even fools nightmare or the that fishy poster have not posted this ..


I thought you were not noonie butt lickers and cared for Pakistan …

Why ?
 
Last edited:
Good. That's how all ghq subsidiaries operate. Another ghq subsidiary MQM demanded 50%. At least these guys are considerate enough to only demand 5%.
 
1701133398402.jpeg


china best friends with taliban how dare they!
 
Menace2Society said:
I still do not understand why Nuristan, Khost and Paktia have not been flattened.

Learn from the Israelis, extreme aggression and no negotiation.

Only a country like Pakistan can be held hostage by sandal wearing mountain goat f**kers :lol:
hostage to munirs army.
 
Huh?

BLA used to attack CPEC routes for nationalistic purposes and on orders from their backers.

But why would TTP attack CPEC?

I'm guessing TTP is reverting back to true origins. TTP was originally consisted of highway robbers, bandits, and smugglers. They just want a streamflow of money.
 
Menace2Society said:
I still do not understand why Nuristan, Khost and Paktia have not been flattened.

Learn from the Israelis, extreme aggression and no negotiation.

Only a country like Pakistan can be held hostage by sandal wearing mountain goat f**kers :lol:
If terrorism ends then how will GHQ stay in power
 
CIA Mole said:
View attachment 1032742

china best friends with taliban how dare they!
TTP is not the same as Afghan taliban.. frankly I find them more sensible than our “ leadership “

Mirzali Khan said:
Huh?

BLA used to attack CPEC routes for nationalistic purposes and on orders from their backers.

But why would TTP attack CPEC?

I'm guessing TTP is reverting back to true origins. TTP was originally consisted of highway robbers, bandits, and smugglers. They just want a streamflow of money.
TTP was always a criminal organization used by CIA, RAW for their tactical objectives

Raw used TTP to attack APS on 16th dec
 
Shows who's pulling their strings from behind, and some people in Pakistan still thinks TTP and Taliban fighting for Islam/Allah.
 
vietnam.postsen.com

The Taliban threatened to attack the Belt and Road project if Pakistan did not pay taxes

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) – Photo: TELEGRAPH According to the newspaper Telegraphthe Pakistani Taliban threatened to attack development projects within the framework of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), if the Pakistani...
vietnam.postsen.com vietnam.postsen.com

dnyuz.com

Pakistani Taliban threatens to attack China’s Belt and Road route unless ‘tax’ paid

The Pakistani Taliban threatened to begin attacking Chinese Belt and Road development projects unless the government pays them a 5
dnyuz.com

The hell--- such news cash by international media hands to hands and very fast
 
PradoTLC said:
TTP is not the same as Afghan taliban.. frankly I find them more sensible than our “ leadership “




TTP was always a criminal organization used by CIA, RAW for their tactical objectives

Raw used TTP to attack APS on 16th dec
We will never be able to fix the problems if you are unable to accept the facts.

when the Pakistani military conducted incursions into the tribal areas to originally combat foreign (Afghan, Arab and Central Asian) militants.....

Everyone is aware of this; in fact, the world is aware of these details from 1979 to 2001, following 9/11 and the military action by the Pakistani army. This is another reason why most nations don't believe Pakistan when it claims that India is participating in terrorism within Pakistan.

what Pakistan did by arming those people from 1979 to 1992, paying the cost now once they lost their jobs in Afghanistan. What was the Pakistani government thinking—after 1992, what would they do, and especially when the PAK army took a u-turn and conducted operations against them?
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
We will never be able to fix the problems if you are unable to accept the facts.

when the Pakistani military conducted incursions into the tribal areas to originally combat foreign (Afghan, Arab and Central Asian) militants.....

Everyone is aware of this; in fact, the world is aware of these details from 1979 to 2001, following 9/11 and the military action by the Pakistani army. This is another reason why most nations don't believe Pakistan when it claims that India is participating in terrorism within Pakistan.

what Pakistan did by arming those people from 1979 to 1992, paying the cost now once they lost their jobs in Afghanistan. What was the Pakistani government thinking—after 1992, what would they do, and especially when the PAK army took a u-turn and conducted operations against them?
doesn't the change the fact india does state terrorism in Pakistan... we caught you red handed...

dont you miss this indian terrorist ?


1701158078190.png



PS no body disputed our claims of India's dirty hand as it was backed with evidence... unlike India's claims

SaadH said:
Good. That's how all ghq subsidiaries operate. Another ghq subsidiary MQM demanded 50%. At least these guys are considerate enough to only demand 5%.
it would be interesting to see what Chinese think of this?..
 

