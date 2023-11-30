What's new

Pakistan surpasses Indonesia as the country with the largest number of Muslims

This mainly has to do with percentage. Although Indonesia has more people, it has lesser percentage of Muslims than Pakistan.

1701356704600.png


This occurred at around June-July of this year (2023).

Account to this that the Pakistani diaspora is among the top 2 of any Muslim nation (only losing to Bangladesh), but far above Indonesia's diaspora.

1701357041027.png




Another South Asian country, India, surpassed China as the country with the most number of people in 2023 at around a similar time (April-June).

South Asia is home to some of the largest amount of religious followers.

Country with the most Hindus: India.
Country with the most Muslims: Pakistan.
Country with the most Sikhs: India.
Country with the most Jains: India.
Country with the most Ahmadis: Pakistan

Pakistan is also home to the second most Shia population after Iran.
 
Pakistan population is 241.5 million, not 249.5 mn.
 
Let's convert that to economic productivity too and be a society like Indonesia
 
South Asia is home to some of the largest amount of religious followers.

Country with the most Hindus: India.
Country with the most Muslims: Pakistan.
Country with the most Sikhs: India.
Country with the most Jains: India.
 
Thats good to hear that Pakistan has the largest number of Muslims in the world.

We need to improve our economy, education, and reputation.
 
More taxes, more money, more consumption, more GDP

Congrats 👍
 
Bollocks
Grave worshippers can't be Muslims which majority of Pakistanis are

Blasmophy, like I say the country of Pakistan is the most blasmophous entity on earth

Peer say so , so it goes so .
 
The Indian diaspora communities is definitely much much higher than the numbers presented here.
 

