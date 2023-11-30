Pakistan surpasses Indonesia as the country with the largest number of Muslims

This mainly has to do with percentage. Although Indonesia has more people, it has lesser percentage of Muslims than Pakistan.This occurred at around June-July of this year (2023).Account to this that the Pakistani diaspora is among the top 2 of any Muslim nation (only losing to Bangladesh), but far above Indonesia's diaspora.Another South Asian country, India, surpassed China as the country with the most number of people in 2023 at around a similar time (April-June).South Asia is home to some of the largest amount of religious followers.Country with the most Hindus: India.Country with the most Muslims: Pakistan.Country with the most Sikhs: India.Country with the most Jains: India.Country with the most Ahmadis: PakistanPakistan is also home to the second most Shia population after Iran.