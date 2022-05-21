Pakistan - Super Wedding Food

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
It’s a good thing they didn’t cover the table - people use that concealed space to deposit the bones ..,.,.
Beautiful Pakistani Wedding in the Village| Prepared Food For 8000 Guest in the Wedding|Super
Jiski shadi ha uski marzi kaisay karay kisi dosray ko koi problem nahi honi chahiye
Why do people act like they’ve never had food when they attend a wedding dinner
Although I strongly discourage lavish weddings if one can't afford them, the government should have zero say in how one spends his or her money in this country. Government interference only brings harm.Government must have some say in how money gets circulated in the country.
Who is exploiting who here?It is governments duty to ensure that such societal bondage and exploitation are reduced to a minimum
Society is not putting a gun on anyone's head. Ditching traditions like lavish weddings doesn't hurt the person.Society is exploiting human