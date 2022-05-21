What's new

Pakistan - Super Wedding Food

ghazi52 said:
Beautiful Pakistani Wedding in the Village| Prepared Food For 8000 Guest in the Wedding|Super​


It’s a good thing they didn’t cover the table - people use that concealed space to deposit the bones 🦴.

Why do people act like they’ve never had food when they attend a wedding dinner 😂
 
UNSEEN SHADI FOOD | MAKNG 800 THALI​

SPECIAL WEDDING FEAST​


 
These lavish events should be banned.

Government should simply refuse to register these so called shady ease
 
B.K.N said:
Jiski shadi ha uski marzi kaisay karay kisi dosray ko koi problem nahi honi chahiye
Government must have some say in how money gets circulated in the country.
 
RescueRanger said:
Universal phenonmena. Seen it in UK in english gatherings as well as asian ones.
El Sidd said:
Although I strongly discourage lavish weddings if one can't afford them, the government should have zero say in how one spends his or her money in this country. Government interference only brings harm.
 
_NOBODY_ said:
It is governments duty to ensure that such societal bondage and exploitation are reduced to a minimum
 
Amazing Tribal Marriage in Cholistan Desert Village​

Food Cooked for 5000 People


 
Cholistan wedding ceremony​


 

