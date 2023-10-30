Pakistan Stands With Palestine...Acknowledged !

Windjammer
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 9, 2009
- Messages
- 41,109
- Reaction score
- 181
- Country
- Location
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
Seriously, this is what Pakistan can do for Palestinians during their worst crises?
More Than 1,000 Pakistani Medical Professionals to Travel to GazaAmid the Israel-Hamas Conflict, over 1,000 medical specialists from Pakistan have registered to travel to Gaza and provide care for thousands of patients.sputniknews.in
Pakistan sends 100 tons humanitarian aid for Palestinians via EgyptISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday sent humanitarian assistance for the people of Palestine including medicine, tents, and blankets. A chartered aircraft carrying 100 tons of essential medical supplies,www.pakistantoday.com.pk
Amid Israeli bombing, Pakistan tells UN to consider deployment of protection force in PalestineAs Israeli aerial bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip continues, Pakistan on Friday put its weight behind a proposal to deploy a protection force in Palestine, Anadolu reports. “We need...www.middleeastmonitor.com
Pakistani govt is all talk and no action.. their history is full of treachery and deceit.We stand but only with words
Never any action
Only Iran has does action
US has no words only action
And in that lies the problem