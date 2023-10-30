What's new

Pakistan Stands With Palestine...Acknowledged !

We stand but only with words

Never any action

Only Iran has does action

US has no words only action

And in that lies the problem
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
Seriously, this is what Pakistan can do for Palestinians during their worst crises?
sputniknews.in

More Than 1,000 Pakistani Medical Professionals to Travel to Gaza

Amid the Israel-Hamas Conflict, over 1,000 medical specialists from Pakistan have registered to travel to Gaza and provide care for thousands of patients.
sputniknews.in sputniknews.in
www.pakistantoday.com.pk

Pakistan sends 100 tons humanitarian aid for Palestinians via Egypt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday sent humanitarian assistance for the people of Palestine including medicine, tents, and blankets. A chartered aircraft carrying 100 tons of essential medical supplies,
www.pakistantoday.com.pk www.pakistantoday.com.pk
www.middleeastmonitor.com

Amid Israeli bombing, Pakistan tells UN to consider deployment of protection force in Palestine

As Israeli aerial bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip continues, Pakistan on Friday put its weight behind a proposal to deploy a protection force in Palestine, Anadolu reports. “We need...
www.middleeastmonitor.com www.middleeastmonitor.com
 
arslank03 said:
This is nothing special—even India and many other countries are doing so.

Again, the question is: - what did Pakistan do for Palestinians during their worst crises expect lip service?


India also made the statement that

India also called for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue at the UNSC.​


economictimes.indiatimes.com

India sends plane full of medical aid, other materials to Palestine via Egypt

Taking to X, external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote on Sunday, "An IAF C-17 flight carrying nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material for the people of Palestine departs for El-Arish airport in Egypt." The items will be sent to Palestine via...
economictimes.indiatimes.com economictimes.indiatimes.com

www.hindustantimes.com

‘Will continue sending humanitarian aid to Palestinians’: India at UNSC on Israel-Hamas war

India also called for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue at the UNSC.
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com
 
aziqbal said:
We stand but only with words

Never any action

Only Iran has does action

US has no words only action

And in that lies the problem
Pakistani govt is all talk and no action.. their history is full of treachery and deceit.
 
Pakistan is doing what it can given the current situation. It's doing more than the Arabs, who are just being silent and offering little to no help.
 

