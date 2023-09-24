What's new

Pakistan should ramp up support for Khalistan

Status
Not open for further replies.
A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Dec 25, 2019
Messages
4,746
Reaction score
-40
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Sikhs are friends of Pakistan.

Sikhs are asking for separate homeland from India but not from Pakistan because they want to merge with Pakistan.

Once Khalistan is merged with Pakistan, the whole of Punjab will be part of Pakistan.

Sikhs are great warriors who have historically fought the invading forces from Afghanistan.

Once Sikhs are part of Pakistan, we will have more strength to fight the TTP, Taliban & the Afghans.

Sikh are culturally same as us and do not shave their beards.

ISI should partner with Five Eyes to pursue Khalistan with greater vigor.


1695592465089.png
 
Yes, and we will kill few Khalistani operatives in the middle of a busy road in Karachi. Now who wants to volunteer?
 
At the moment the fury and hatred Sikhs have against Hindus matches our own, now is the time to make some real connections

You cannot differentiate between the diaspora communities in their hatred against Hindus and India at the moment
 
Not a chance. Sikhs only make 1% of India. Hindus make 79% of Indian population.

This is nonsense. How can 1% fight 79% of 1.42 billion people. lol.
 
India knows if Khalistan becomes a reality, Kashmir will become a reality as well because without Punjab access to Kashmir will become difficult.
 
Muji.Iqbal said:
Not a chance. Sikhs only make 1% of India. Hindus make 79% of Indian population.

This is nonsense. How can 1% fight 79% of 1.42 billion people. lol.
Click to expand...
They may be 1% of the population but not 1% of Indian military and you know Hindus don't know how to fight... Also if you recall history Indira Gandi was assassinated by 2 of her Sikh guards.
 
Edevelop said:
They may be 1% of the population but not 1% of Indian military and you know Hindus don't know how to fight... Also if you recall history Indira Gandi was assassinated by 2 of her Sikh guards.
Click to expand...
And you what happened in Operation Blue Star 1984? The Hindus raided their little Golden Temple and damaged their Sikh Shrine.

Enough said.
 
Muji.Iqbal said:
Not a chance. Sikhs only make 1% of India. Hindus make 79% of Indian population.

This is nonsense. How can 1% fight 79% of 1.42 billion people. lol.
Click to expand...

Khalistan will be to India what Ukraine was to Russia.

This is a golden opportunity for Pakistan to Balkanize India.
 
Edevelop said:
They may be 1% of the population but not 1% of Indian military and you know Hindus don't know how to fight... Also if you recall history Indira Gandi was assassinated by 2 of her Sikh guards.
Click to expand...
Even The Communist Naxalites do more harm to India than the Sikhs.

Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
Khalistan will be to India what Ukraine was to Russia.

This is a golden opportunity for Pakistan to Balkanize India.
Click to expand...
Even the Communist Naxalite insurgency in India does more harm to India than the Sikhs do. lol.
 
Before you ramp up anything else, please ramp up support for the next loan approval from IMF, WB, China, UAE and Saudi Arabia. That will help to pay the separatists. Also, avoid the FATF Black List too, that will help to carry out this operation smoothly. My best wishes with you guys 😊
 
Kuru said:
Before you ramp up anything else, please ramp up support for the next loan approval from IMF, WB, China, UAE and Saudi Arabia. That will help to pay the separatists. Also, avoid the FATF Black List too, that will help to carry out this operation smoothly. My best wishes with you guys 😊
Click to expand...
Money comes money goes ...but pissing off the Indian govt is a national sport...hahahaha...its fun ...
 
Kuru said:
Before you ramp up anything else, please ramp up support for the next loan approval from IMF, WB, China, UAE and Saudi Arabia. That will help to pay the separatists. Also, avoid the FATF Black List too, that will help to carry out this operation smoothly. My best wishes with you guys 😊
Click to expand...
Pakistan doesn't have to do anything. Issues like Khalistan, Kashmir, and Manipur are all happening due to your own insecurities, extremism and bad governance. If ISI really has to carry out operations you know what they are capable of and you know that they can do Mumbai style attacks every other day. As for our economy, no worries, we are taking care of our business and it's just a temporary phase which will be forgotten.
 
Last edited:
HAIDER said:
Money comes money goes ...but pissing off the Indian govt is a national sport...hahahaha...its fun ...
Click to expand...

Okay, and how you gonna do that?

Edevelop said:
Pakistan doesn't have to do anything. Issues like Khalistan, Kashmir, and Manipur are all happening due to your own insecurities, extremism and bad governance. If ISI really has to carry out operations you can expect Mumbai style attacks happening every other day. As for our economy, no worries, we are taking care of our business and it's just a temporary phase.
Click to expand...

Okay. But may be Pakistan should stop the regular terrorist attacks inside Pakistan before planning to conduct terrorist operations in India. Yes?

When it’s done, then you guys need to do something about your finances. Pay back all the loans (please don’t take more loans to pay the previous loans) and then build the export based economy.

And when that’s done, which will take years, you can then think about planning ‘Mumbai style’ terrorist attacks in India.

So it’s a long journey buddy. And by the time you complete it and become normal again, imagine where India will be.

So may be we should think sensibly and then everything will fall in place.
 
Status
Not open for further replies.

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
India’s Hindutva agenda now hitting Western capitals: PM Kakar
Replies
6
Views
125
Cheepek
Cheepek
Edevelop
Khalistan referendum to continue despite ‘assassinations and seizures’: Pannun
Replies
8
Views
86
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Raj-Hindustani
India warns citizens on Canada travel amid row over Sikh leader’s murder
2 3
Replies
33
Views
669
White and Green with M/S
White and Green with M/S
Mirzali Khan
Sikhs in the US Warned by FBI about Death Threats
2 3
Replies
36
Views
380
One_Nation
O
Pakistan Ka Beta
‘Khalistan-Pakistan Zindabad’, 'Muslim-Sikh Bhai Bhai' slogans inscribed on Indian govt building in Bathinda | Oct 2022 .
Replies
1
Views
1K
emotionless_teenage
emotionless_teenage

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom