Pakistan should ramp up support for Khalistan

Abdul Rehman Majeed
Dec 25, 2019
Sikhs are friends of Pakistan.
Sikhs are asking for separate homeland from India but not from Pakistan because they want to merge with Pakistan.
Once Khalistan is merged with Pakistan, the whole of Punjab will be part of Pakistan.
Sikhs are great warriors who have historically fought the invading forces from Afghanistan.
Once Sikhs are part of Pakistan, we will have more strength to fight the TTP, Taliban & the Afghans.
Sikh are culturally same as us and do not shave their beards.
ISI should partner with Five Eyes to pursue Khalistan with greater vigor.
