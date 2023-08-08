Abdul Rehman Majeed
Pakistan should get rid of multi-Party System
Multi-party systems are prone to influences by foreign powers.
China only has one party while US has two parties but they are interchangeable.
We need a single nationalist party with patriotic members ruling the country.
This is the only way Pakistan can progress akin to China.
