Pakistan should get rid of multi-Party System

Multi-party systems are prone to influences by foreign powers.

China only has one party while US has two parties but they are interchangeable.

We need a single nationalist party with patriotic members ruling the country.

This is the only way Pakistan can progress akin to China.
 
What if that single party is more corrupt than all the parties put together today.
 

