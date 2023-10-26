What's new

Pakistan Rupee Rally to be Short-Lived, Say Goldman's Analysts

261127134413011.jpg

Pakistan’s rupee has lost nearly 14% of its value against the US dollar in around six months. File Photo

The experts at Goldman Sachs have predicted that the Pakistani rupee (PKR), which is currently the best-performing currency, would have a brief lifespan of best performance against the US dollar due to financing issues and the delayed elections.

In a statement released on Wednesday, analysts led by Kamakshya Trivedi predicted that “the recent appreciation of the Pakistani rupee will likely be short-lived, given soaring interest costs and only short-term arrangements with the IMF and bilateral financing to support the external balance.”

Last week, PKR ended its 28-day historic streak of an upward trajectory against the USD, losing 1.18 rupees against the greenback.

The decrease was attributed to banks’ limited US dollar liquidity, which prevented them from quoting forward rates.
The government’s administrative initiatives combined with the crackdown on illicit dollar outflows resulted in impressive gains for the rupee.

Transparency is also being improved by the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) reforms, which consolidated and changed many kinds of exchange businesses into a single category with a clear mission and more capital requirements.

Today, in the interbank market, the dollar is now trading at PKR 279.75 at least 13 paisa down from the previous close.

Goldman Sachs claims strength in PKR will be short lived

Pakistan Rupee Rally to be Short-Lived, Say Goldman's Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. warned gains in Pakistan’s rupee, which is among the world’s top performers in the past two months, will be short-lived given its financing risks.
Makes sense - not that there's anything wrong with that
Let dollar be free flowing
It's better for $ to be at 400 pkr than be at 250 artificially

Stop using $ as an economic indicator, it partially is but only a small part of it
 
Maula Jatt said:
Makes sense - not that there's anything wrong with that
Let dollar be free flowing
It's better for $ to be at 400 pkr than be at 250 artificially

Stop using $ as an economic indicator, it partially is but only a small part of it
Let's get rid of rupee like several other countries have and just use dollars

Imports and commissions zindabad
 
Maula Jatt said:
You started using crack again?
Go to a better rehab this time
Why?
Lebanon did great with switching to dollars
I think Indian rupee should also be added as acceptable alternative

With respect to cocaine I wish I could but damn employer makes us pee in cups

How do you feel when you use it
 
ziaulislam said:
Why?
Lebanon did great with switching to dollars
I think Indian rupee should also be added as acceptable alternative
These tricks don't address the fundamental weakness, which is lack of productive capacity in the economy to support 240 million people. Switching currencies is akin to repainting the house in different colors because the roof is falling down, and the foundation is cracking.
 
epebble said:
These tricks don't address the fundamental weakness, which is lack of productive capacity in the economy to support 240 million people. Switching currencies is akin to repainting the house in different colors because the roof is falling down, and the foundation is cracking.
Men don't change
Do you think ishaq dar will change. He has been in power for 30 years. He has grown old as a finance minister, a fiance minister 7 times. And he still states it worked

So that's logical next step for him but he won't take it , why?
Because unlike th rupee he can't print dollars but who cares most of Pakistani grey economy has moved on to dollars anyway
 
Army has done it's part to push Pakistani economically back to 1971 levels

It feels dark period

Between 1999-2008 Army under Musharraf had a reputation as Intelligent , planning Military which came up with wonderful ideas
  • JF17 Program
  • F22P program
  • Canal project for Balochistan
  • Launch of Gwadar project ambitious project
  • Launch of NADRA , digitization of Passports
  • Telecom reform , Cell phones & Communication revolution
  • Revival of PIA
  • Revival of Railways , Ambitious increase in Manufacturing and repair capacity

All the good that was done under Musharraf was reversed next 10 years under Zardari /Nawaz Sharif


But after Bajwa , Army has lost all credibility as a Intelligent , people friendly institute


The Self inflicting Suicidal wound , has injured Pakistan's Economy based on some "False" promises given via Cipher

The move to Topple Imran Khan's government was really a bad Economic Move
 
