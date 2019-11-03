What's new

Pakistan rejects 'incorrect, legally untenable' political maps issued by India

HAIDER

HAIDER

5dbe978a0757f.jpg


Pakistan rejects the political maps of India "displaying the Jammu and Kashmir region and seeking to depict parts of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir within the territorial jurisdiction of India", said a statement issued by the Foreign Office on Sunday.

A day earlier, the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification detailing the boundaries of the so called union territories of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, and also issued a new political map of India.

The new map now shows areas under AJK inside Ladakh, and not in Jammu and Kashmir as depicted earlier, reported Scroll.in on Saturday.

The move came after India on August 5, amid a harsh security and communication lockdown, revoked the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian constitution. On October 31, Indian authorities formally revoked the restive area’s constitutional autonomy and split it into two federal territories: one Jammu and Kashmir, and the other the Buddhist-dominated high altitude region of Ladakh.

The statement by the Foreign Office on Sunday said the maps issued by India on November 2 were "incorrect, legally untenable, void and in complete violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions".

"Pakistan rejects these political maps, which are incompatible with the United Nations’ maps," it added.

"We reiterate that no step by India can change the 'disputed' status of Jammu and Kashmir recognised by the United Nations.

"Such measures by the Indian government cannot prejudice the inalienable right to self-determination of the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir."

The statement added that Pakistan would continue supporting the legitimate struggle of the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir for exercising their right to self-determination in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

Pakistan and other countries, including China and Turkey, as well as the United Nations have raised concerns regarding India’s decisions.

Most recently, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, during her visit to New Delhi, said that the current situation in occupied Kashmir was “not sustainable” and needs to change. “The situation for the people there is currently not sustainable and must improve,” she was quoted as saying by Scroll.in. She added that though she was aware of India’s position, she wanted to hear from Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his plans to restore calm in the region.

Last month, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights had expressed "extreme concern" over human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir and asked the Indian authorities to "fully restore" human rights in the occupied territory.

As of today, the lockdown has been in place for more than 90 days.

"We have received a number of allegations of torture and ill-treatment of people held in detention. These must be independently and impartially investigated," the UN human rights body had said, adding that torture is totally and unequivocally prohibited under international laws.


"While restrictions on landline telephones were eventually lifted, and a state-run telecom company allowed to resume partial mobile services, all internet services remain blocked in the Kashmir Valley. Media outlets continue to face undue restrictions, with at least four local journalists allegedly arrested in the past three months."
Hindutva Govt & their delusions are unlimited....

We should Make Gilgit Baltistan another Province of Pakistan except we shouldn't allow outsiders to settle there permanently, it will also protect the Nature & beauty of the Land + The ppl will enjoy same rights + constitutional Status like rest of us + More developments for the ppl will follow & their life standard will also improve..

The only beneficiaries of this was the ruling class in Kashnir.
That's why you've put all the Kashmiri leadership under-house arrest ??
 
And what Pakistan has done so far in this regards? Dancing in front of cameras and singing in UN doesn't mean anything. People of kashmir are facing bullets and bombs.
Time has come that we are seriously countering India's regional terrorism and make a master plan to neutralise India, once and for all. Enough is enough.
 
Very painful to see that while India progressively taking a step to consolidate annexation of IHK, our opposition is locked horned with govt. on non-issues, thus coming to its aid. With the exception of China, Iran & Turkey, no country has Issued a categorical criticized India. With limited options, Pakistan needs to up its diplomatic efforts. In the real world, as the west is looking for its interests rather than siding with Kashmiris. India, being an untapped market for the west while Pakistan does not provide the same value for such countries, is bound to remain at losing end.

Military action is not a solution when both are nuclear-armed. The disputed issue of Kashmir should be viewed as much a humanitarian crisis instead of jingoism & undirected vehemence, largely visible on both sides. Pakistan must expose India's grave human violations to the western world so that human rights NGOs, are allowed to independently document the abuses, to vouch for the UN’s resolution of a plebiscite there.
 
Another HUGE statement by Imran Khan Govt. amounts to NOTHING for Kashmir.
Or Imran Khan will waive the service charges on Indian citizens in Kartarpur IN RESPONSE to indian aggression rofl

Funny those who voted for Imran Khan and PTI expenses have doubled for Umra due to dollar and other issues while PTI does'nt do anything. Instead Imran Khan is shifting our enemy's expenses on Pakistani taxpayer to bear as well.
 
Very painful to see that while India progressively taking a step to consolidate annexation of IHK, our opposition is locked horned with govt. on non-issues, thus coming to its aid. With the exception of China, Iran & Turkey, no country has Issued a categorical criticized India. With limited options, Pakistan needs to up its diplomatic efforts. In the real world, as the west is looking for its interests rather than siding with Kashmiris. India, being an untapped market for the west while Pakistan does not provide the same value for such countries, is bound to remain at losing end.

Maybe because they are pawns of India, or have vested interest leading to a 'marriage of convenience' .
 
Another HUGE statement by Imran Khan Govt. amounts to NOTHING for Kashmir.
Or Imran Khan will waive the service charges on Indian citizens in Kartarpur IN RESPONSE to indian aggression rofl

Funny those who voted for Imran Khan and PTI expenses have doubled for Umra due to dollar and other issues while PTI does'nt do anything. Instead Imran Khan is shifting our enemy's expenses on Pakistani taxpayer to bear as well.
he has put taxes on oversea paks too. this guy is beghiarat leader.
 
Just another meaningless fart from my country leaders.

Had they been serious, should have taken advantage of August situation and held a referendum in Gilgit Baltistan and AJK under UN/OIC/SCO monitoring and presence of international experts and groups from China, EU, Russia, US, Turkeys, Malaysia, Srilanka, Nepal, etc. This way the move would be accepted and approved by international community and these regions would become legal part of Pakistan. Would've also put enormous pressure on bhart.
 
Just another meaningless fart from my country leaders.

Had they been serious, should have taken advantage of August situation and held a referendum in Gilgit Baltistan and AJK under UN/OIC/SCO monitoring and presence of international experts and groups from China, EU, Russia, US, Turkeys, Malaysia, Srilanka, Nepal, etc. This way the move would be accepted and approved by international community and these regions would become legal part of Pakistan. Would've also put enormous pressure on bhart.
I heard you mention this idea before. It seems to be a very good suggestion.

Regarding India's new maps, Pakistan now occupies sizeable chunks of Indian "union territory". Please India, come and get it.
 
I heard you mention this idea before. It seems to be a very good suggestion.

Regarding India's new maps, Pakistan now occupies sizeable chunks of Indian "union territory". Please India, come and get it.
The present situation suits India just fine. Why would they need open war to accomplish their long terms goals?
 

