Pakistan rejects 'incorrect, legally untenable' political maps issued by India

Very painful to see that while India progressively taking a step to consolidate annexation of IHK, our opposition is locked horned with govt. on non-issues, thus coming to its aid. With the exception of China, Iran & Turkey, no country has Issued a categorical criticized India. With limited options, Pakistan needs to up its diplomatic efforts. In the real world, as the west is looking for its interests rather than siding with Kashmiris. India, being an untapped market for the west while Pakistan does not provide the same value for such countries, is bound to remain at losing end.



Military action is not a solution when both are nuclear-armed. The disputed issue of Kashmir should be viewed as much a humanitarian crisis instead of jingoism & undirected vehemence, largely visible on both sides. Pakistan must expose India's grave human violations to the western world so that human rights NGOs, are allowed to independently document the abuses, to vouch for the UN’s resolution of a plebiscite there.