What's new

Pakistan receives $2 billion from Saudi Arabia: Ishaq Dar

Edevelop

Edevelop

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Feb 2, 2007
Messages
14,486
Reaction score
23
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Tuesday that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has received $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, in yet another boost for the ailing economy following the $3 billion Stand-by Agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“This inflow has increased the forex reserves held by SBP and will accordingly be reflected in the forex reserves for the week ending July 14, 2023,” Dar said.

“On behalf of the prime minister and army chief, I extend our heartfelt thanks to the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their great gesture and support by placing the said deposit of $2 billion with the State Bank of Pakistan,” the minister added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman for ensuring financial support to Pakistan.

“This deposit will strengthen Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves. It reflects the growing confidence of our brotherly countries and the international community in Pakistan’s economic turnaround. We remain committed to making all necessary efforts to improve Pakistan’s economy,” the premier said.

He also appreciated Dar and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir for their efforts in this regard.

Saudi Arabia had already pledged the money to Pakistan and waited for the much-awaited IMF deal to be announced before depositing it.

The financial support will shore up the depleting foreign exchange reserves at the central bank, which had dipped to cover barely a month of controlled imports.

The executive board of the IMF will meet on July 12 to review the $3 billion Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) for Pakistan, the staff-level pact for which was finalised last week.

Pakistan was absent from an earlier schedule released in June, igniting speculation that the IMF was not going to release funds from an earlier programme that expired on June 30

On June 29, the IMF and Pakistan reached a stand-by arrangement (SBA) to ease the country’s financial crisis. The nine-month SBA, if approved, will bring $3bn, or 111pc of Pakistan’s IMF quota.

The board’s approvals are generally granted once a staff-level agreement (SLA) is done. The Pakistan government was expecting about $2.5bn from the IMF, but it was given $3bn. Pakistan had earlier cleared eight of the 11 listed programme reviews, with the ninth review pending since November last year.

www.dawn.com

Pakistan receives $2 billion from Saudi Arabia: Ishaq Dar

PM Shehbaz says the deposit will strengthen Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves, reflects growing confidence of international community.
www.dawn.com
 

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
All conditions for IMF staff-level agreement met: Ishaq Dar
Replies
1
Views
114
protean
P
INDIAPOSITIVE
Pakistan ‘will absolutely not default’, asserts Dar
Replies
4
Views
391
AlKardai
AlKardai
N
Fitch upgrades Pakistan rating to ‘CCC’ after securing IMF deal
Replies
1
Views
40
ps3linux
ps3linux
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan expected to receive $700 million loan from Chinese bank this week: Dar
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
2K
AA_
A
HAIDER
Pakistan looks towards Saudi Arabia, WB and AIIB for revival of IMF loan deal
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
ziaulislam
ziaulislam

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom