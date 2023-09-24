Pakistan Reacts on Israel Foreign Minister Statement

PaklovesTurkiye
Translation: Will decide on her after considering our and Palestinians' concerns/interests....
Honorable Stance
Palestinians shouldn't be left on their own.
Pakistan MUST NOT deceive Muslim World by compromising on Palestinian issue. It doesn't matter whether Saudis accept Israel or not.
UAE was promised F-35 Jets by US once she accepts Israel - Jets never came even after normalisation. UAE was fooled. And now Saudis are about to get fooled.
If Pakistani officials dare to compromise on Qibla Awwal - I think they will have to run away from their country like Libyan FM.
Libyan FM Najla Mangoush flees country after Israel reveals meeting with Israeli counterpart
We should remain honest with our people and Palestinians. Public is too smart for any manipulation.