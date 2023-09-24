What's new

Pakistan Reacts on Israel Foreign Minister Statement

Translation: Will decide on her after considering our and Palestinians' concerns/interests....

Honorable Stance :pakistan:

Palestinians shouldn't be left on their own.

Pakistan MUST NOT deceive Muslim World by compromising on Palestinian issue. It doesn't matter whether Saudis accept Israel or not.

UAE was promised F-35 Jets by US once she accepts Israel - Jets never came even after normalisation. UAE was fooled. And now Saudis are about to get fooled.

If Pakistani officials dare to compromise on Qibla Awwal - I think they will have to run away from their country like Libyan FM.

Libyan FM Najla Mangoush flees country after Israel reveals meeting with Israeli counterpart


We should remain honest with our people and Palestinians. Public is too smart for any manipulation.
 
No doubt. The Bakistanis and particularly the generals are going to recognise Israel. Absolutely guaranteed. The generals cannot supercede KSA.
 
Dalit said:
No doubt. The Bakistanis and particularly the generals are going to recognise Israel. Absolutely guaranteed. The generals cannot supercede KSA.
Click to expand...

I don't think so.

People would be at throats of GHQ.

 

