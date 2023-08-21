Pakistan problems and its solution?

PakAlp
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Sep 27, 2007
- Messages
- 3,544
- Reaction score
- 5
- Country
- Location
For nearly 2 years we are watching Pakistan economy in crises, laws being ignored, constitution violated, political parties at each other throats, hatred between people at high levels. We can all take sides, point fingers, give up on hope and dreams but this won't make anything better. We need to work towards unity and reach a common goal.
What are the solutions best for all, where everyone is happy
What are the solutions best for all, where everyone is happy
Last edited: