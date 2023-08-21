What's new

Pakistan problems and its solution?

For nearly 2 years we are watching Pakistan economy in crises, laws being ignored, constitution violated, political parties at each other throats, hatred between people at high levels. We can all take sides, point fingers, give up on hope and dreams but this won't make anything better. We need to work towards unity and reach a common goal.

What are the solutions best for all, where everyone is happy
 
The Deep State needs to give its Biat to IK, who is the leader of the Deep Nation, once he's elected in a free and fair polls.....
 
Sustainability.

Bring the population back down.

The economy took a hit from the Afghan War plus the floods. Plus the previous sanctions.
 
For nearly 2 years we are watching Pakistan economy in crises, laws being ignored, constitution violated, political parties at each other throats, hatred between people at high levels. We can all take sides, point fingers, give up on hope and dreams.

What are the solutions best for all, where everyone is happy
A thought experiment: consider becoming a British overseas territory for 5 to 10 years so that there is a semblance of law and order in the country. That might stabilize the situation enough that a new republic may be established. With the current constitutional setup, becoming a normal country appears challenging. I have not read a single opinion piece in the last year or so by anybody that has looked at Pakistan's future with optimism.
 
I have not read a single opinion piece in the last year or so by anybody that has looked at Pakistan's future with optimism.
Pakistanis themselves don't have any solution to the problems. Some support army, some different political parties, some don't like politics. Everyone doing politics and propaganda but noone has any solutions. There must be a way where all parties can work together for a better Pakistan.

The army wants Pakistan as a security state because they fear a war with India, for them security is number one. They must do everything to keep hold on power.

PmlN/PPP want civilian power, they want to keep the status quo.

IK/Pti want reforms, they want PDM gone and military under civilian rule just like in India
 
There is only one solution. No Military interference in government affairs at all.
 
There is only one solution. No Military interference in government affairs at all.
It can be possible if some kind of working agreement is signed where all parties know their limits.
 

